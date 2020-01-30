Today's route for the Challenge Ciclista Mallorca. 29-01-2020 vueltamallorca.com

Today, January 30

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra; Mahler Symphony No. 7. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

SPORTS

Ses Salines. 11.45: Challenge Ciclista Mallorca. First trophy to Campos, Porreres, Felanitx. From Plaça Major. 170,7 kilometres. www.vueltamallorca.com.

Tomorrow, January 31

MUSIC

Arta. 20.00: U Camp de l’Oca - pipers and glosadors. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Turnedo + Vënkman at Casa Planas Culture Centre (Avda. De San Ferran, 21) in Palma. Info 971 966 751. Tickets 8 and 10 euros.

Palma. 22.00: Luis Correas at La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit) in Palma. Info 627 961 687 or www.lamovidacafeconcierto.com. Tickets 10 euros.

Palma. 23.00 Sheela Gathright and Palma at Blue Jazz Club in the Hotel Saratoga 7th Floor (Paseo Mallorca, 6) in Palma. Info 971 727 240. Free.

Santanyi. 20.30: Los Bravos. Santanyi Theatre, C. Bisbe Verger 38.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 20.00: Wu Wei (Raquel Klein) - contemporary dance. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 20 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.



Palma. 21.00: Grand China Acrobatic Circus. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 22 euros. www.truiteatre.es

SPORT

Soller. 11.30: Challenge Ciclista Mallorca. Second trophy: Soller to Deya, Esporles, Bunyola, Santa Maria, Binissalem, Lloseta, Selva, Campanet, Pollensa, Puig Major and back. From Plaça Constitució. 140,1 kilometres www.vueltamallorca.com.

CINEMA IN ENGLISH, please note films will be updated on Friday.

Dolittle (2020)

Plot summary A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen. Director Stephen Gaghan. Duration 1 hours 41 minutes. Rated A. Category Adventure/Comedy/Family.

Dolittle OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy/Family 15.15 (Not on Tues/Thur); 17.15; 12.15 (Sat & Sun only); 10.00 (Sun only)

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Nominated for 6 BAFTA’s and 6 Oscars including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 18.10/20.20/22.30





Bad Boys for Life (2020)

Plot summary The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life. Starring Will Smith, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens. Director Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Duration 2 hours 3 minutes. Rated 16. Category Action/Comedy/Crime.

Bad Boys for Life OCIMAX 16 Action/Comedy 19.40/22.05/00.30 (Fri & Sat only)

1917 (2019)

Plot summary Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay and Daniel Mays. Director Sam Mendes. Duration 1 hour 59 minutes. Rated 12. Awards Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Director - Motion Picture (Sam Mendes). Nominated for 9 BAFTA’s and 10 Oscars including Best Picutre and director.

1917 OCIMAX 12 Drama/War 19.40/22.00

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Plot summary The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley. Director J.J. Abrams. Duration 2 hours 35 minutes. Rated 12. Category Action/Adventure/Fantasy. Awards Nominated for 3 BAFTA’s and 3 Oscars.

Star Wars AUGUSTA 12 Action/Adventure 16.40

Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 17.30