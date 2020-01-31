JUDY Official Trailer (2019) Renée Zellweger, Judy Garland Movie HD © 2019 - RoadsideFlix Judy premieres in English in Palma this afternoon. 10-05-2019 Youtube: ONE Media

Today, January 31

MUSIC

Arta. 20.00: U Camp de l’Oca - pipers and glosadors. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Free.

Binissalem. 20. 00 Trio Elysium performs at Capella de Cals Agustins (Carrer Canonge Barceló). Free. Works by Devienne, Haydn, Bocherini, Schubert and Kodály to be performed.

Palma. 20.00: Turnedo + Vënkman at Casa Planas Culture Centre (Avda. De San Ferran, 21) in Palma. Info 971 966 751. Tickets 8 and 10 euros.

Palma. 22.00: Luis Correas at La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit) in Palma. Info 627 961 687 or www.lamovidacafeconcierto.com. Tickets 10 euros.

Palma. 23.00 Sheela Gathright and the Palma Groove Project at Blue Jazz Club in the Hotel Saratoga 7th Floor (Paseo Mallorca, 6) in Palma. Info 971 727 240. Free.



Sheela Gathright performing.

Santanyi. 20.30: Los Bravos. Santanyi Theatre, C. Bisbe Verger 38.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 20.00: Wu Wei (Raquel Klein) - contemporary dance. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 20 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 21.00: Grand China Acrobatic Circus. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 22 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

SPORT

Soller. 11.30: Challenge Ciclista Mallorca. Second trophy: Soller to Deya, Esporles, Bunyola, Santa Maria, Binissalem, Lloseta, Selva, Campanet, Pollensa, Puig Major and back. From Plaça Constitució. 140,1 kilometres www.vueltamallorca.com.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

CINEMA: Films showing in English

Judy (2019) See trailer above.

Plot summary Legendary performer Judy Garland (Renée Zellweger) arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. Starring: Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley and Finn Wittrock. Director Rupert Goold. Duration 1 hour 58 minutes. Rated 12. Category Biography/Drama/Romance. Awards Nominated for 2 Oscar’s including Best Actress and 3 BAFTA’s. Winner for Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama Renée Zellweger.

Judy OCIMAX 12 Biography/Drama/Romance *15.30 (*Not Tue & Thu); 20.10

Judy FESTIVAL 12 Biography/Drama/Romance 12.15 (2/2); 19.15 (4/2)

Judy MAHON 12 Biography/Drama/Romance 20.20 (3/2)

Dolittle 2020)

Plot summary A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen. Director Stephen Gaghan. Duration 1 hours 41 minutes. Rated A. Category Adventure/Comedy/Family.

Dolittle OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy 10.00 (Sun); 12.15 (Sat & Sun); 16.00

Jojo Rabbit (2019)



Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Nominated for 6 BAFTA’s and 6 Oscars including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 18.05/20.20

Jojo Rabbit FESTIVAL 12 Comedy/Drama/War 21.20 (4/2)

The Biggest Little Farm (2018)

Plot summary Documentarian John Chester and his wife Molly work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. Starring John Chester, Molly Chester and Matthew Pilachowski. Director John Chester. Duration 1 hour 31 minutes.

Rated A. Category Documentary.

The Biggest little Farm CINECIUTAT A Documentary 16.15/18.30/20.15

1917 (2019)



Plot summary Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay and Daniel Mays. Director Sam Mendes. Duration 1 hour 59 minutes. Rated 12. Awards Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Director - Motion Picture (Sam Mendes). Nominated for 9 BAFTA’s and 10 Oscars including Best Picutre and director.

1917 OCIMAX 12 Drama/War 19.45/22.05

1917 FESTIVAL 12 Drama/War 12.20 (2/2); 21.15 (4/2)

LITTLE WOMEN (2019)



Plot summary Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters - four young women each determined to live life on their own terms. Starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh. Director Greta Gerwig. Duration 2 hours 15 minutes. Rated A. Category Drama/Romance Awards Nominated for 5 BAFTA’s and 6 Oscars.

Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 17.45

Tomorrow, February 1

FIESTAS

Sencelles, Santa Agueda. 11.00: Giants. Plaça Vila.

Son Servera, Sant Ignasi. 11.00: Solemn mass. 11.45: Floral offer to the statue of the shepherd boy. Plaça Sant Joan. 12.00: Award of the Metge Joan Lliteres Prize. Town hall. All in memory of the plague of 1820.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Sickside and others. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Seven euros.

Palma. 21.30: Rhapsody of Queen - Queen tribute. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 40-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 17.00 / 21.30: Grand China Acrobatic Circus. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 22 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

Palma. 19.00 charity event “Sinfonía para 4 patitas” in aid of ADAMallorca (animal) where music, illusion and dance will be on stage at Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54) in Palma. Info 656 632 834. All proceeds will go to the animal association. Tickets 5 euros. In advance at www.saladante.com.

SPORT

Palma. Football match at home. At 18.30 between Real Mallorca and Real Valladolid CF at Son Moix Iberostar Stadium (Cami dels Reis, s/n) in Palma by the Poligono Can Valero. Tickets start at 15.00 euros. Tickets sold at the club offices between 09.00 and 14.00 and 15.30 and 18.30.

Pollensa. 11.45: Challenge Ciclista Mallorca. Third trophy to Alcudia, back to Pollensa, then to Puig Major, Soller, Deya, Banyalbufar, Estellencs, Andratx, Es Capdella, Camp de Mar, Puerto Andratx. From Plaça Major. 168,9 kilometres. www.vueltamallorca.com.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

