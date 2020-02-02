The Festival of Llight at Palma Cathedral. Archive photo 01-02-2020 Jaume Morey

Today, February 2

A warm welcome to passengers oboard the Mein Schiff 4 who arrive in port this morning.

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Sencelles, Santa Agueda. 16.00: Floats parade. From Escoles Velles. Followed by children’s entertainment and mini-disco. Plaça Vila.

Son Servera, Almond Blossom Fair. 09.30-14.30: Almond blossom products, old agricultural machinery, folk dance (at 12.00). Casas de Ca’s Hereu.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Rhapsody of Queen - Queen tribute. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 40-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 19.00: Grand China Acrobatic Circus. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School in Palma. Tickets at the box office, www.ticketea.com and www.truiteatre.es. Info 971 783 279. 22 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Lloseta. 18.00 interactive concert “Artefactes musicals” at Lloseta’s theatre. Tickets 3 euros children and 5 euros adults.

SPORT

Playa de Palma. 09.50: Challenge Ciclista Mallorca. Fourth trophy to Llucmajor, Algaida, Sineu, Santa Margalida, Binissalem, Consell, Santa Maria, Esporles, Coll de Sa Creu, Genova, Portopi. From Avda. Fra Joan Llabrés. 159,6 kilometres.

SPECIAL EVENT

Palma. Festival of Light with the winter solstice at 07.30 for a brief moment light will shine through the 1,236 panels at Palma’s Cathedral and illuminating the interior of the nave. Free of charge. (Every year on 11 November and 2 February)

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

CINEMA: Films showing in English

Judy (2019)



Plot summary Legendary performer Judy Garland (Renée Zellweger) arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. Starring: Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley and Finn Wittrock. Director Rupert Goold. Duration 1 hour 58 minutes. Rated 12. Category Biography/Drama/Romance. Awards Nominated for 2 Oscar’s including Best Actress and 3 BAFTA’s. Winner for Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama Renée Zellweger.

Judy OCIMAX 12 Biography/Drama/Romance *15.30 (*Not Tue & Thu); 20.10

Judy FESTIVAL 12 Biography/Drama/Romance 12.15 (2/2); 19.15 (4/2)

Judy MAHON 12 Biography/Drama/Romance 20.20 (3/2)

Dolittle 2020)

Plot summary A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen. Director Stephen Gaghan. Duration 1 hours 41 minutes. Rated A. Category Adventure/Comedy/Family.

Dolittle OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy 10.00 (Sun); 12.15 (Sat & Sun); 16.00

Jojo Rabbit (2019)



Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Nominated for 6 BAFTA’s and 6 Oscars including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 18.05/20.20

Jojo Rabbit FESTIVAL 12 Comedy/Drama/War 21.20 (4/2)

The Biggest Little Farm (2018)

Plot summary Documentarian John Chester and his wife Molly work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. Starring John Chester, Molly Chester and Matthew Pilachowski. Director John Chester. Duration 1 hour 31 minutes.

Rated A. Category Documentary.

The Biggest little Farm CINECIUTAT A Documentary 16.15/18.30/20.15

1917 (2019)



Plot summary Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay and Daniel Mays. Director Sam Mendes. Duration 1 hour 59 minutes. Rated 12. Awards Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Director - Motion Picture (Sam Mendes). Nominated for 9 BAFTA’s and 10 Oscars including Best Picutre and director.

1917 OCIMAX 12 Drama/War 19.45/22.05

1917 FESTIVAL 12 Drama/War 12.20 (2/2); 21.15 (4/2)

LITTLE WOMEN (2019)



Plot summary Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters - four young women each determined to live life on their own terms. Starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh. Director Greta Gerwig. Duration 2 hours 15 minutes. Rated A. Category Drama/Romance Awards Nominated for 5 BAFTA’s and 6 Oscars.

Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 17.45

