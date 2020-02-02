What's on
Today, February 2
A warm welcome to passengers oboard the Mein Schiff 4 who arrive in port this morning.
FAIRS / FIESTAS
Sencelles, Santa Agueda. 16.00: Floats parade. From Escoles Velles. Followed by children’s entertainment and mini-disco. Plaça Vila.
Son Servera, Almond Blossom Fair. 09.30-14.30: Almond blossom products, old agricultural machinery, folk dance (at 12.00). Casas de Ca’s Hereu.
MUSIC
Palma. 19.00: Rhapsody of Queen - Queen tribute. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 40-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.
PERFORMANCE
Palma. 19.00: Grand China Acrobatic Circus. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School in Palma. Tickets at the box office, www.ticketea.com and www.truiteatre.es. Info 971 783 279. 22 euros. www.truiteatre.es.
CHILDREN'S CORNER
Lloseta. 18.00 interactive concert “Artefactes musicals” at Lloseta’s theatre. Tickets 3 euros children and 5 euros adults.
SPORT
Playa de Palma. 09.50: Challenge Ciclista Mallorca. Fourth trophy to Llucmajor, Algaida, Sineu, Santa Margalida, Binissalem, Consell, Santa Maria, Esporles, Coll de Sa Creu, Genova, Portopi. From Avda. Fra Joan Llabrés. 159,6 kilometres.
SPECIAL EVENT
Palma. Festival of Light with the winter solstice at 07.30 for a brief moment light will shine through the 1,236 panels at Palma’s Cathedral and illuminating the interior of the nave. Free of charge. (Every year on 11 November and 2 February)
MARKETS
08.00-13.00 Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).
CINEMA: Films showing in English
Judy (2019)
Judy OCIMAX 12 Biography/Drama/Romance *15.30 (*Not Tue & Thu); 20.10
Judy FESTIVAL 12 Biography/Drama/Romance 12.15 (2/2); 19.15 (4/2)
Judy MAHON 12 Biography/Drama/Romance 20.20 (3/2)
Dolittle 2020)
Plot summary A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen. Director Stephen Gaghan. Duration 1 hours 41 minutes. Rated A. Category Adventure/Comedy/Family.
Dolittle OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy 10.00 (Sun); 12.15 (Sat & Sun); 16.00
Jojo Rabbit (2019)
Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 18.05/20.20
Jojo Rabbit FESTIVAL 12 Comedy/Drama/War 21.20 (4/2)
The Biggest Little Farm (2018)
Plot summary Documentarian John Chester and his wife Molly work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. Starring John Chester, Molly Chester and Matthew Pilachowski. Director John Chester. Duration 1 hour 31 minutes.
Rated A. Category Documentary.
The Biggest little Farm CINECIUTAT A Documentary 16.15/18.30/20.15
1917 (2019)
1917 OCIMAX 12 Drama/War 19.45/22.05
1917 FESTIVAL 12 Drama/War 12.20 (2/2); 21.15 (4/2)
LITTLE WOMEN (2019)
Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 17.45
