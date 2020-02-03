What's on
JUDY Official Trailer (2019) Renée Zellweger, Judy Garland Movie HD © 2019 - RoadsideFlix Playing in English in Palma today.
Today, February 3
MARKETS
08.00-13.00 Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.
CINEMA: Films showing in English
2020 BAFTA winner’s Judy, JoJo Rabbit, Little Women and 1917 are still showing this week.
Judy (2019) See trailer above.
Judy OCIMAX 12 Biography/Drama/Romance *15.30 (*Not Tue & Thu); 20.10
Judy FESTIVAL 12 Biography/Drama/Romance 19.15 (4/2)
Judy MAHON 12 Biography/Drama/Romance 20.20 (3/2)
Dolittle 2020)
Plot summary A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen. Director Stephen Gaghan. Duration 1 hours 41 minutes. Rated A. Category Adventure/Comedy/Family.
Dolittle OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy 10.00 (Sun); 12.15 (Sat & Sun); 16.00
Jojo Rabbit (2019)
Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 18.05/20.20
Jojo Rabbit FESTIVAL 12 Comedy/Drama/War 21.20 (4/2)
The Biggest Little Farm (2018)
Plot summary Documentarian John Chester and his wife Molly work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. Starring John Chester, Molly Chester and Matthew Pilachowski. Director John Chester. Duration 1 hour 31 minutes.
Rated A. Category Documentary.
The Biggest little Farm CINECIUTAT A Documentary 16.15/18.30/20.15
1917 (2019)
1917 OCIMAX 12 Drama/War 19.45/22.05
1917 FESTIVAL 12 Drama/War 21.15 (4/2)
LITTLE WOMEN (2019)
Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 17.45
