Today, February 4

FIESTAS

Sencelles, Santa Agueda. 17.00: Procession by giants and pipers. Plaça Nova. 19.00: Mamelletes and moscatel. Plaça Vila. 20.00: Lighting of the bonfire, CORREFOC - Dimonis Sa Cova des Fossar, folk dance. Plaça Vila. 21.30: Barbecue, Grup Qanarusa folk music and dance, glosadors. Plaça Vila.

MUSIC

Palma. 11.00 organ muisc by B. Veny at Santa Eulàlia church.

Palma. 20.00: Quico Pi de la Serra - blues. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-20 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.

SPORTS

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo racetrack with the first race starting at 11.40. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

CINEMA: Films showing in English

2020 BAFTA winner’s Judy, JoJo Rabbit, Little Women and 1917 are still showing this week.

Judy (2019)

Plot summary Legendary performer Judy Garland (Renée Zellweger) arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. Starring: Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley and Finn Wittrock. Director Rupert Goold. Duration 1 hour 58 minutes. Rated 12. Category Biography/Drama/Romance. Awards Nominated for 2 Oscar’s including Best Actress and 3 BAFTA’s. Winner for Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama Renée Zellweger.

Judy OCIMAX 12 Biography/Drama/Romance *15.30 (*Not Tue & Thu); 20.10

Judy FESTIVAL 12 Biography/Drama/Romance 19.15 (4/2)

Dolittle 2020) See trailer above.

Plot summary A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen. Director Stephen Gaghan. Duration 1 hours 41 minutes. Rated A. Category Adventure/Comedy/Family.

Dolittle OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy 10.00 (Sun); 12.15 (Sat & Sun); 16.00

Jojo Rabbit (2019)



Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Nominated for 6 BAFTA’s and 6 Oscars including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 18.05/20.20

Jojo Rabbit FESTIVAL 12 Comedy/Drama/War 21.20 (4/2)

The Biggest Little Farm (2018)

Plot summary Documentarian John Chester and his wife Molly work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. Starring John Chester, Molly Chester and Matthew Pilachowski. Director John Chester. Duration 1 hour 31 minutes.

Rated A. Category Documentary.

The Biggest little Farm CINECIUTAT A Documentary 16.15/18.30/20.15

1917 (2019)



Plot summary Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay and Daniel Mays. Director Sam Mendes. Duration 1 hour 59 minutes. Rated 12. Awards Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Director - Motion Picture (Sam Mendes). Nominated for 9 BAFTA’s and 10 Oscars including Best Picutre and director.

1917 OCIMAX 12 Drama/War 19.45/22.05

1917 FESTIVAL 12 Drama/War 21.15 (4/2)

LITTLE WOMEN (2019)



Plot summary Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters - four young women each determined to live life on their own terms. Starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh. Director Greta Gerwig. Duration 2 hours 15 minutes. Rated A. Category Drama/Romance Awards Nominated for 5 BAFTA’s and 6 Oscars.

Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 17.45

Tomorrow, February 5

FIESTAS

Sencelles, Santa Agueda. 10.00: Procession by pipers. Plaça Vila. 10.30: Solemn mass, dance of offer and choir.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Contemporary Works for Saxophone; students of the Mallorca Saxophone Studio. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Sencelles. 17.00 animation Uapi Dubi at the library. Free.

GUIDED TOUR

Palma. 17.00 tour at Es Baluard Modern and Contemporary Museum (Plaza. Porta Santa Catalina, 10) in Palma. In Catalan and Spanish. Free.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

