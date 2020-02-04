What's on
Today, February 4
A warm to welcome to passengers onboard the Costa Smeralda who arrived in port this morning.
FIESTAS
Sencelles, Santa Agueda. 17.00: Procession by giants and pipers. Plaça Nova. 19.00: Mamelletes and moscatel. Plaça Vila. 20.00: Lighting of the bonfire, CORREFOC - Dimonis Sa Cova des Fossar, folk dance. Plaça Vila. 21.30: Barbecue, Grup Qanarusa folk music and dance, glosadors. Plaça Vila.
MUSIC
Palma. 11.00 organ muisc by B. Veny at Santa Eulàlia church.
Palma. 20.00: Quico Pi de la Serra - blues. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-20 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.
SPORTS
Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo racetrack with the first race starting at 11.40. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.
MARKETS
08.00-13.00 Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).
CINEMA: Films showing in English
2020 BAFTA winner’s Judy, JoJo Rabbit, Little Women and 1917 are still showing this week.
Judy (2019)
Judy OCIMAX 12 Biography/Drama/Romance *15.30 (*Not Tue & Thu); 20.10
Judy FESTIVAL 12 Biography/Drama/Romance 19.15 (4/2)
Dolittle 2020) See trailer above.
Plot summary A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen. Director Stephen Gaghan. Duration 1 hours 41 minutes. Rated A. Category Adventure/Comedy/Family.
Dolittle OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy 10.00 (Sun); 12.15 (Sat & Sun); 16.00
Jojo Rabbit (2019)
Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 18.05/20.20
Jojo Rabbit FESTIVAL 12 Comedy/Drama/War 21.20 (4/2)
The Biggest Little Farm (2018)
Plot summary Documentarian John Chester and his wife Molly work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. Starring John Chester, Molly Chester and Matthew Pilachowski. Director John Chester. Duration 1 hour 31 minutes.
Rated A. Category Documentary.
The Biggest little Farm CINECIUTAT A Documentary 16.15/18.30/20.15
1917 (2019)
1917 OCIMAX 12 Drama/War 19.45/22.05
1917 FESTIVAL 12 Drama/War 21.15 (4/2)
LITTLE WOMEN (2019)
Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 17.45
Tomorrow, February 5
FIESTAS
Sencelles, Santa Agueda. 10.00: Procession by pipers. Plaça Vila. 10.30: Solemn mass, dance of offer and choir.
MUSIC
Palma. 19.00: Contemporary Works for Saxophone; students of the Mallorca Saxophone Studio. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.
CHILDREN'S CORNER
Sencelles. 17.00 animation Uapi Dubi at the library. Free.
GUIDED TOUR
Palma. 17.00 tour at Es Baluard Modern and Contemporary Museum (Plaza. Porta Santa Catalina, 10) in Palma. In Catalan and Spanish. Free.
MARKETS
08.00-13.00 Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.
