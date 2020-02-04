Bombshell — In theaters in LA & NY December 13, everywhere December 20. Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell, Allison Janney. Coming in English to Palma this weekend. 15-10-2019 Youtube: Lionsgate Movies

Coming back to the big screen on Friday at CineCiutat are: Joker and Once Upon a Time ...in Hollywood so if you haven’t seen them here is your chance. Times to be announced.

Joker (2019)

Plot summary In Gotham City, mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck is disregarded and mistreated by society. He then embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime. Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz. Director Todd Phillips. Duration 2 hours 2 minutes. Rated 18. Category Crime/Drama/Thriller. Awards Nominated 11 Oscars. Winner 2 Golden Globes and 3 BAFTAs.

Once Upon a Time ...in Hollywood (2019)



Plot summary A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Director Quentin Tarantino. Duration 2 hours 41 minutes. Rated 16. Category Comedy/Drama. Awards Nominated 10 Oscars. Winner 3 Golden Globes and 1 BAFTA.

New releases in English this week are:

Birds of Prey (2020)

Plot summary After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. Starring: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor. Director Cathy Yan. Duration 1h 49min. Rated 16. Category Action, Adventure, Crime.

Bombshell (2019) See trailer above

Plot summary A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie. Director Jay Roach. Duration 1h 49min . Rated 12. Category Biography, Drama.

Times will published on Thursday.