What's on and films to see in English on Wednesday / Thursday
The Biggest Little Farm follows two dreamers and their beloved dog when they make a choice that takes them out of their tiny L.A. apartment and into the countryside to build one of the most diverse farms of its kind in complete coexistence with nature. Showing in English in Palma.
Today, February 5
A warm to welcome to passengers onboard the MSC Grandiosa who arrived in port this morning.
FIESTAS
Sencelles, Santa Agueda. 10.00: Procession by pipers. Plaça Vila. 10.30: Solemn mass, dance of offer and choir.
MUSIC
Palma. 19.00: Contemporary Works for Saxophone; students of the Mallorca Saxophone Studio. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.
CHILDREN'S CORNER
Sencelles. 17.00 animation Uapi Dubi at the library. Free.
GUIDED TOUR
Palma. 17.00 tour at Es Baluard Modern and Contemporary Museum (Plaza. Porta Santa Catalina, 10) in Palma. In Catalan and Spanish. Free.
MARKETS
08.00-13.00 Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.
CINEMA: Films showing in English
2020 BAFTA winner’s Judy, JoJo Rabbit, Little Women and 1917 are still showing this week.
Judy (2019)
Judy OCIMAX 12 Biography/Drama/Romance *15.30 (*Not Tue & Thu); 20.10
Dolittle 2020)
Plot summary A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen. Director Stephen Gaghan. Duration 1 hours 41 minutes. Rated A. Category Adventure/Comedy/Family.
Dolittle OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy 10.00 (Sun); 12.15 (Sat & Sun); 16.00
Jojo Rabbit (2019)
Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 18.05/20.20
The Biggest Little Farm (2018) See trailer above
Plot summary Documentarian John Chester and his wife Molly work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. Starring John Chester, Molly Chester and Matthew Pilachowski. Director John Chester. Duration 1 hour 31 minutes.
Rated A. Category Documentary.
The Biggest little Farm CINECIUTAT A Documentary 16.15/18.30/20.15
1917 (2019)
1917 OCIMAX 12 Drama/War 19.45/22.05
LITTLE WOMEN (2019)
Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 17.45
Tomorrow, February 6
MUSIC
Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Sunwook Kim (piano); Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 Op. 37, McTee “Circuits”, Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 Op. 64. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.
Palma. 21.00 Palma Jazz Quartet at Blue Jazz Club in the Hotel Saratoga 7th Floor (Paseo Mallorca, 6) in Palma. Info 971 727 240.
Palma. 22.00 with Jaime Anglada at La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit) in Palma. Info 627 961 687 or www.lamovidacafeconcierto.com. Free.
CINEMA
Palma. Opera and Ballet Screenings at 19.15 with the live ballet “Giselle” from Paris at Palma’s Ocimax Aficine. Performers from Paris’s Opera: Étoiles, Premiers Danseurs et Corps de Ballet. Music by Adolphe Adam. Stage director: Alexandre Benois Duration 2 hours and 30 minutes. For all ages. Tickets at the box office.
MARKETS
08.00-13.00 S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.
