Today, February 8

A warm welcome to passengers onboard the Aidasol who arrived in port today.

FIESTAS

Soller, Verge de Lourdes (Our Lady of Lourdes). 17.30: Mass, followed by the procession of the torches. Alqueria del Comte Church.

MUSIC

Organ mornings in Alaro. At 11.30 at Sant Bartomeu church. Free of charge.

Algaida. 20.00: O’Veus - a cappella. Randa Church. Free.

Cala Millor. 19.30: 440 Aula Musical - children/youth musicians. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Free.

Palma. 10.30 to 14.30 at the Plaza de Porta de Santa Catalina as part of the entertainment for the second hand market. Takes place on the second Saturday of the month. Today DJ Camembert performs. Free.

Manacor. 19.30: Eva Fernandez Trio - jazz. Manacor Theatre, Avda. Parc. Ten euros. www.teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma. 19.30: Film Symphony Orchestra; music from Star Wars, Avengers, Pirates of the Caribbean and more. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-65 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 20.00: Tina Manresa - contemporary Majorcan singer. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 12 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Trio Colombram - Catalina Sureda (violin), Esteban Belinchon (cello), Llorenç Prats (piano); Beethoven and Schumann. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Twelve euros.

SPORTS

Manacor. Trotting races at the Manacor racetrack with the first race starting at 16.00. The hippodrome is located at Ctra Palma - Arta Km 48. Tel 971 550 023. Free entrance.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Palma. 11.30 and 18.00 musical activity “Un bosque en la pared” at CaixaForum (Plaza de Weyler, 3) in Palma. Info 971 178 500. Info www.CaixaForum.es. Tickets 6 euros. On Sunday February 9 at 11.30. For children over 5 years.

Palma. 17.00: Rapunzel, El Musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell

FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA

This week's new releases are:

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (2019) See trailer above.

Plot summary After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. Starring: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor. Director Cathy Yan. Duration 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated 16. Category Action/Adventure.

Birds of Prey OCIMAX 16 Action/Adventure 10.00 (Sun); 12.20 (Sat & Sun); 15.30 (Not Tues/Thu);17.40/19.50/22.00; 00.10 (Fri & Sat)

Birds of Prey FESTIVAL 16 Action 12.30 (9/2); 17.25 (10/2, 11/2, 13/2); 20.00 (10/2, 11/2, 13/2)

Birds of Prey MAHON 16 Action/Advenutre 20.20 (10/2)

Bombshell (2019)



Plot summary A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Director Jay Roach. Duration 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated 12/fig. Category Biography/Drama. Awards Nominated 3 Oscars. Winner 1 BAFTA.

Bombshell OCIMAX 12 Biography 15.30 (Not Tues & Thurs);20.10; 00.50 (Fri & Sat)

Bombshell FESTIVAL 12 Biography 11.45( 9/2); 21.30 (11/2)

Coming back to Majorca are:

Joker (2019)

Plot summary In Gotham City, mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck is disregarded and mistreated by society. He then embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime. Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz. Director Todd Phillips. Duration 2 hours 2 minutes. Rated 18. Category Crime/Drama/Thriller. Awards Nominated 11 Oscars. Winner 2 Golden Globes and 3 BAFTAs.

Joker CINECIUTAT 18 Crime/Drama 18.45

Once Upon a Time ...in Hollywood (2019)

Plot summary A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Director Quentin Tarantino. Duration 2 hours 41 minutes. Rated 16. Category Comedy/Drama. Awards Nominated 10 Oscars. Winner 3 Golden Globes and 1 BAFTA.

Once upon a time... CINECIUTAT 16 Comedy 21.00

Still playing, be advised of time changes:

Judy (2019)



Plot summary Legendary performer Judy Garland (Renée Zellweger) arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. Starring: Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley and Finn Wittrock. Director Rupert Goold. Duration 1 hour 58 minutes. Rated 12. Category Biography/Drama/Romance. Awards Nominated for 2 Oscar’s including Best Actress. Winner for Golden Globe and BAFTA for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama Renée Zellweger.

Judy OCIMAX 12 Biography/Drama/Romance 20.10

Dolittle (2020)

Plot summary A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen. Director Stephen Gaghan. Duration 1 hours 41 minutes. Rated A. Category Adventure/Comedy/Family.

Dolittle OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy 10.00 & 12.10 (Sun); 12.10 (Sat); 15.50

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Nominated for 6 BAFTA’s and 6 Oscars including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 21.00

The Biggest Little Farm (2018)

Plot summary Documentarian John Chester and his wife Molly work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. Starring John Chester, Molly Chester and Matthew Pilachowski. Director John Chester. Duration 1 hour 31 minutes.

Rated A. Category Documentary.

The Biggest little Farm CINECIUTAT A Documentary 16.20/20.10

1917 (2019)

Plot summary Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay and Daniel Mays. Director Sam Mendes. Duration 1 hour 59 minutes. Rated 12. Awards Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Director - Motion Picture (Sam Mendes). Nominated for 9 BAFTA’s and 10 Oscars including Best Picutre and director.

1917 OCIMAX 12 Drama/War 17.40/22.20

LITTLE WOMEN (2019)

Plot summary Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters - four young women each determined to live life on their own terms. Starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh. Director Greta Gerwig. Duration 2 hours 15 minutes. Rated A. Category Drama/Romance Awards Nominated for 5 BAFTA’s and 6 Oscars.

Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 16.15

Tomorrow, February 9

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Film Symphony Orchestra; music from Star Wars, Avengers, Pirates of the Caribbean and more. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-65 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

PERFORMANCE

Campos. 11.00 folk dances with Agrupació Pinyol Vermell at the Jardi de les Palmeres. Free.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Palma. 17.00: Rapunzel, El Musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 18.00: Caputxeta (Little Red Riding Hood) - family musical. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 20-22 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

Pollensa. 11.30 “Eurofonics” by Els Boverins at Pl. Miquel Capllonch in Pollensa. Free.

SPORTS

Palma. Football match at home at 12.00 between Atletico Balears and Pontevedra CF at Son Malferit (C/ Gregorio Marañon nº 1 - 07007 – Palma. The football field is located near IKEA). Tickets at the box office. Office hours are Monday to Fridays 9.00 to 20.00.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).