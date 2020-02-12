Showing in English in Palma. 08-07-2019 Youtube: Movieclips Trailers

Today, February 12

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Mallorca Saxophone Studio Quartets. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Domenico Codispoti (piano); Clara Wieck Schumann and Robert Schumann. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 15 euros.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (2019)

Plot summary After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. Starring: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor. Director Cathy Yan. Duration 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated 16. Category Action/Adventure.

Birds of Prey OCIMAX 16 Action/Adventure 10.00 (Sun); 12.20 (Sat & Sun); 15.30 (Not Tues/Thu);17.40/19.50/22.00; 00.10 (Fri & Sat)

Birds of Prey FESTIVAL 16 Action 17.25 (13/2); 20.00 (13/2)

Bombshell (2019)



Plot summary A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Director Jay Roach. Duration 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated 12/fig. Category Biography/Drama. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar for Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling.

Bombshell OCIMAX 12 Biography 15.30 (Not Tues & Thurs);20.10; 00.50 (Fri & Sat)

Joker (2019)

Plot summary In Gotham City, mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck is disregarded and mistreated by society. He then embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime. Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz. Director Todd Phillips. Duration 2 hours 2 minutes. Rated 18. Category Crime/Drama/Thriller. Awards Winner 2 Golden Globes, 3 BAFTAs and 2 Oscars inlcuding one for Joaquin Phoenix forBest Actor.

Joker CINECIUTAT 18 Crime/Drama 18.45

Once Upon a Time ...in Hollywood (2019)

Plot summary A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Director Quentin Tarantino. Duration 2 hours 41 minutes. Rated 16. Category Comedy/Drama. Awards Winner 3 Golden Globes, 1 BAFTA and 2 Oscars including one for Brad Pitt (supporting actor).

Once upon a time... CINECIUTAT 16 Comedy 21.00

Judy (2019) See trailer above.

Plot summary Legendary performer Judy Garland (Renée Zellweger) arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. Starring: Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley and Finn Wittrock. Director Rupert Goold. Duration 1 hour 58 minutes. Rated 12. Category Biography/Drama/Romance. Awards Winner for Golden Globe, BAFTA and Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama Renée Zellweger.

Judy OCIMAX 12 Biography/Drama/Romance 20.10

Dolittle (2020)

Plot summary A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen. Director Stephen Gaghan. Duration 1 hours 41 minutes. Rated A. Category Adventure/Comedy/Family.

Dolittle OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy 10.00 & 12.10 (Sun); 12.10 (Sat); 15.50

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards BAFTA and Oscar for Best Screenplay (Adapted) Taika Waititi

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 21.00

The Biggest Little Farm (2018)

Plot summary Documentarian John Chester and his wife Molly work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. Starring John Chester, Molly Chester and Matthew Pilachowski. Director John Chester. Duration 1 hour 31 minutes.

Rated A. Category Documentary.

The Biggest little Farm CINECIUTAT A Documentary 16.20/20.10

1917 (2019)

Plot summary Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay and Daniel Mays. Director Sam Mendes. Duration 1 hour 59 minutes. Rated 12. Awards BAFTAS: Best Director; Outstanding British Film of the Year; Best Film; Best Cinematography; Best Production Design; Best Sound; Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects. Oscars: Best Achievement in Cinematography; Best Achievement in Visual Effects; Best Achievement in Sound Mixing.

1917 OCIMAX 12 Drama/War 17.40/22.20

LITTLE WOMEN (2019)

Plot summary Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters - four young women each determined to live life on their own terms. Starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh. Director Greta Gerwig. Duration 2 hours 15 minutes. Rated A. Category Drama/Romance Awards BAFTA Best Costume Design; Best Screenplay (Adapted). Oscars: Best Achievement in Costume Design.

Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 16.15

Tomorrow, February 13

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Capella Mallorquina choir. Santa Catalina Thomàs Church, Plaça Santa Pagesa. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Festival Jazz Palma 2020 - Avishai Cohen Trio with the Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-35 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 21.00: Sergio Dalma - one of Spain’s best-selling artists; Latin pop. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36-70 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 21.00 National Live Theatre presents All my sons (Arthur Miller) at CineCiutat in Palma. Tickets at the box office.

Palma. 20.30 Opera and Ballet Screenings with opera Turandot (2020) from Madrid’s Teatro Real showing at Palma’s Ocimax Aficine. Starring Irene Théorin, Gregory Kunde, Andrea Mastroni. Music. Nicola Luisotti. Duration 150 minutes. For all ages. Tickets at the box office. Also showing at 19.00 at Festival Park in Marratxi.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.