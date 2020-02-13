Sonic The Hedgehog is speeding to theatres for a big screen adventure for the whole family! Watch the new #SonicMovie trailer now, and #CatchSonic in English in Majorca. 12-11-2019 Youtube: Paramount Pictures

Sonic the Hedgehog will be showing at Festival Park in Marratxi.

Plot summary After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help it defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on it. Starring Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and James Marsden. Director Jeff Fowler. Duration 1 hour 39 minutes. Rated 7. Category Action/Adventure/Family.

Times are currently pending.