Today, February 15

A warm welcome to passengers onboard Aidasol who arrive in port today.

CARNIVAL

Marratxi. 16.00: Gathering at S’Escorxador. 17.00: Parade. 18.30: Astronautes Estrellats (children’s entertainment). 19.15: Kalemba Percussió. 19.30: Los Grillos. 21.30: DJ Karma.

Santa Eugenia. From 16.30: Parade from Plaça Puget.

MUSIC

Paguera. 22.00: David and Carlos de Jacoba - flamenco music. Auditorium, C. Pins 17. 25 euros.



Palma. 20.00: Festival Jazz Palma 2020 - Kontxi Lorente Trio, Giulia Valle Trio. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 20 euros.

GUIDED TOUR

Manacor. 11.00 at Manacor’s History Museum guided tour in English to the recent remodeled Pre history room. The visit is about 1 to 2 hours which also includes a visit to the archeological site S’Hopitalet Vel l (20 minutes from the museum). Own means of transport is required. Pre-registration by phoning 971 843 065.

Palma. From 10.00 to 18.30 of the Spanish galleon Andalucia at the Club de Mar in Palma. She will be in port until Sunday February 23.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Alcudia. 18.00 family dance& theatre show “‘De quin color és un petó?" at Alcudia’s Auditorium (Plaça de la Porta de Mallorca, 3). Tickets 8 euros in advance and 10 euros at the box office. For children between 3 and 6 years.

Cala Millor. 18.00: La Sirenita - family musical. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. 12 euros.

SPORTS

Palma. 13.00 football home match between Real Mallorca and D. Alvavés at Son Moix Iberostar Stadium (Cami dels Reis, s/n) in Palma by the Poligono Can Valero. Tickets start at 15.00 euros. Tickets sold at the club offices between 09.00 and 14.00 and 15.30 and 18.30. Date has been changed from Sunday.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.



FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (2019)

Plot summary After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. Starring: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor. Director Cathy Yan. Duration 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated 16. Category Action/Adventure.

Birds of Prey FESTIVAL 16 Action 12.10 (16/2)

Bombshell (2019)



Plot summary A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Director Jay Roach. Duration 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated 12/fig. Category Biography/Drama. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar for Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling.

Bombshell CINECIUTAT 12 Biography 16.15 (Not on Sat); 20.10 (Not on Thurs)

Jojo Rabbit (2019) See trailer above

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 22.15

Dolittle (2020)

Plot summary A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen. Director Stephen Gaghan. Duration 1 hours 41 minutes. Rated A. Category Adventure/Comedy/Family.

Dolittle OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy 10.00 & 12.10 (Sun); 12.10 (Sat); 15.50

Joker (2019)

Plot summary In Gotham City, mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck is disregarded and mistreated by society. He then embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime. Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz. Director Todd Phillips.

Duration 2 hours 2 minutes. Rated 18. Category Crime/Drama/Thriller. Awards Winner 2 Golden Globes and 3 BAFTAs and 2 Oscar’s including one for Joaquin Phoenix.

Joker CINECIUTAT 18 Crime/Drama 21.50

Once Upon a Time ...in Hollywood (2019)



Plot summary A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Director Quentin Tarantino. Duration 2 hours 41 minutes. Rated 16. Category Comedy/Drama. Awards Winner 3 Golden Globes and 1 BAFTA and 2 Oscar’s one for Brad Pitt.

Once upon a time... CINECIUTAT 16 Comedy 16.15

The Biggest Little Farm (2018)

Plot summary Documentarian John Chester and his wife Molly work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. Starring John Chester, Molly Chester and Matthew Pilachowski. Director John Chester. Duration 1 hour 31 minutes.

Rated A. Category Documentary.

The Biggest little Farm CINECIUTAT A Documentary 16.20

Tomorrow, February 16

The cruise ship Aidamar arrives in port on Sunday.

CARNIVAL

Palma. 11.00-14.00: Sa Rueta - children’s parade. La Rambla to Plaça Reina.

MUSIC

Palma. 12.00: Festival Jazz Palma 2020 - The Kings of New Orleans (quartet). Plaça Pere Garau. Free.

Palma. 19.00: Festival Jazz Palma 2020 - Kenny Garrett Quintet. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 35 euro.

SPORTS

Manacor. Trotting racing at Manacor’s racetrack with the first race starting at 15.30. The hippodrome is located at Ctra Palma - Arta Km 48. Tel 971 550 023. Free entrance.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Muro, and Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets),Llucmajor, Moscari (monthly) Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Portocristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa.