Today, February 16

A warm welcome to passengers onboard Aidamar who arrive in port today.

CARNIVAL

Palma. 11.00-14.00: Sa Rueta - children’s parade. La Rambla to Plaça Reina.

MUSIC

Palma. 12.00: Festival Jazz Palma 2020 - The Kings of New Orleans (quartet). Plaça Pere Garau. Free.

Palma. 19.00: Festival Jazz Palma 2020 - Kenny Garrett Quintet. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 35 euro.



Pollensa. 19.30 music from the 17th Century with Ferran Pisa (tiorba) at Club Pollença. Free.

Son Servera. 19.00 tribute to Alejandro Sanz “Y si fuera Sanz” at Teatre La Unió (C/Del Tren, 3) in Son Servera. Info 971 568 519. Tickets 10 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Capdepera. 19.00 modern dance “Arlequi i Colombina, nocturn d’amor” at Teatre Municipal de Capdepera (Carrer Col.legi, 18) in Capdepera. Info 971 818 638.. Tickets 5 euros.

SPORTS

Manacor. Trotting racing at Manacor’s racetrack with the first race starting at 15.30. The hippodrome is located at Ctra Palma - Arta Km 48. Tel 971 550 023. Free entrance.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Andratx. 12.00 music and theatre “Los Rabinovich” at Plaza Espanya. Free.

Manacor. 12.00 and 18.00 theatre with “Núvol, núvol” at Sala La Fornal. Tickets 6 euros for children and 8 euros for adults.

Palma. 18.00 musical Aladdin at Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54) in Palma. Info 656 632 834. Tickets 10 euros for children and 12 euros for adults.

Palma. From 11.00 to 14.00 circus performances by Circ Bover at the Passeig del Born . At 11.00, 12.00 and 13.00 children’s animation by Plou i fa Sol at La Rambla. At 11.15, 12.15 and 13.15 Peppa Pig at La Rambla. At 11.00, 12.00 and 13.00 Spaguetti at the Plaza del Mercat. At 11.00, 12.00 and 13.00 Tipi, Tipi Top at Plaza del Rei Joan Carles. All are free children’s activities which are part of the carnival programme.

GUIDED TOUR

Palma. From 10.00 to 18.30 of the Spanish galleon Andalucia at the Club de Mar in Palma. She will be in port until Sunday February 23.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Muro, and Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets),Llucmajor, Moscari (monthly) Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Portocristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa.

FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Plot summary After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help it defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on it. Starring: Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and James Marsden. Director Jeff Fowler. Duration 1 hour 39 minutes. Rated 7. Category Action/Adventure/Family.

Sonic the Hedgehog FESTIVAL 7 Action/Adventure/Family 12.15 (16/2)

Sonic the Hedgehog MAHON 7 Action/Adventure/Family 20.20 (17/2)

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (2019)

Plot summary After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. Starring: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor. Director Cathy Yan. Duration 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated 16. Category Action/Adventure.

Birds of Prey FESTIVAL 16 Action 12.10 (16/2)

Bombshell (2019)



Plot summary A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Director Jay Roach. Duration 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated 12/fig. Category Biography/Drama. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar for Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling.

Bombshell CINECIUTAT 12 Biography 16.15; 20.10 (Not on Thurs)

Jojo Rabbit (2019) See trailer above

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 22.15

Dolittle (2020)

Plot summary A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen. Director Stephen Gaghan. Duration 1 hours 41 minutes. Rated A. Category Adventure/Comedy/Family.

Dolittle OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy 10.00 & 12.10 (Sun); 15.50

Joker (2019)

Plot summary In Gotham City, mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck is disregarded and mistreated by society. He then embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime. Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz. Director Todd Phillips.

Duration 2 hours 2 minutes. Rated 18. Category Crime/Drama/Thriller. Awards Winner 2 Golden Globes and 3 BAFTAs and 2 Oscar’s including one for Joaquin Phoenix.

Joker CINECIUTAT 18 Crime/Drama 21.50

Once Upon a Time ...in Hollywood (2019)



Plot summary A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Director Quentin Tarantino. Duration 2 hours 41 minutes. Rated 16. Category Comedy/Drama. Awards Winner 3 Golden Globes and 1 BAFTA and 2 Oscar’s one for Brad Pitt.

Once upon a time... CINECIUTAT 16 Comedy 16.15

The Biggest Little Farm (2018)

Plot summary Documentarian John Chester and his wife Molly work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. Starring John Chester, Molly Chester and Matthew Pilachowski. Director John Chester. Duration 1 hour 31 minutes.

Rated A. Category Documentary.

The Biggest little Farm CINECIUTAT A Documentary 16.20

Tomorrow, February 17

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00 Jazz Palma Festival with 971 Connection + Jam Session at Blue Jazz Club in the Hotel Saratoga 7th Floor (Paseo Mallorca, 6) in Palma. Info 971 727 240. Free.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.