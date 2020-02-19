ROMEO ET JULIETTE with AIDA GARIFULLINA 27-05-2019 Youtube: MyFidelio

Wednesday, 19 February

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Ensemble Harmonie du Soir (flute, oboe, clarinet, horn, fagot, piano); Ravel and others. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 15 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Mallorca Saxophone Festival - Rodrigo Vila; Bach and others. Conservatory, C. Alfons Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 21.30: Festival Jazz Palma - Jorge Pardo (sax, jazz flamenco) and the Es Gremi Jazz Orchestra. Es Gremi. C. Gremi Porgadors 16, Son Castelló. 20-35 euros. www.esgremi.com.

SPORTS

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo racetrack with the first race starting at 18.30. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

GUIDED TOUR

Palma. From 10.00 to 18.30 you can visit the Spanish galleon Andalucia at the Club de Mar in Palma. She will be in port until Sunday February 23. Tickets 6 euros for adults, 4 euros for children and 15 euros for families. There are also guided tours scheduled for schools etc. Info at https://www.fundacionnaovictoria.org

Palma. 17.00 Es Baluard Museum (Plaza. Porta Santa Catalina, 10) in Palma. In Catalan and Spanish. Free.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA

Bombshell (2019)

Plot summary A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Director Jay Roach. Duration 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated 12/fig. Category Biography/Drama. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar for Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling.

Bombshell CINECIUTAT 12 Biography 16.15; 20.10 (Not on Thurs)

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 22.15

Dolittle (2020)

Plot summary A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen. Director Stephen Gaghan. Duration 1 hours 41 minutes. Rated A. Category Adventure/Comedy/Family.

Dolittle OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy 10.00 & 12.10 (Sun); 15.50

Joker (2019)

Plot summary In Gotham City, mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck is disregarded and mistreated by society. He then embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime. Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz. Director Todd Phillips.

Duration 2 hours 2 minutes. Rated 18. Category Crime/Drama/Thriller. Awards Winner 2 Golden Globes and 3 BAFTAs and 2 Oscar’s including one for Joaquin Phoenix.

Joker CINECIUTAT 18 Crime/Drama 21.50

Once Upon a Time ...in Hollywood (2019)

Plot summary A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Director Quentin Tarantino. Duration 2 hours 41 minutes. Rated 16. Category Comedy/Drama. Awards Winner 3 Golden Globes and 1 BAFTA and 2 Oscar’s one for Brad Pitt.

Once upon a time... CINECIUTAT 16 Comedy 16.15

The Biggest Little Farm (2018)

Plot summary Documentarian John Chester and his wife Molly work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. Starring John Chester, Molly Chester and Matthew Pilachowski. Director John Chester. Duration 1 hour 31 minutes.

Rated A. Category Documentary.

The Biggest little Farm CINECIUTAT A Documentary 16.20

Thursday, 20 February

CARNIVAL

Inca. 16.00: Sa Rueta children’s parade from C. Bisbe Llompart.

Puerto Pollensa. 17.00: Parade from the church square.

MUSIC

Palma. 20 .00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Nikolai Lugansky (piano); Chopin, Bartok. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 20.00: Festival Jazz Palma - Kora Jazz Trio, Gnawa Collective. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 20 euros.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Llucmajor. 18.00 with Centimets & Family Band at Plaza de Espanya. Free.

CINEMA

Marratxi. Opera screening at 19.00 with “Roméo et Juliette” from Austria and being screened at Festival Park in Marratxi. Starring Placido Domingo, Juan Diego Flórez and Aida Garifullina. Duration 163 minutes. Tickets at the box office. See trailer above.

Palma. Opera Screenings at 20.20 with opera “Turandot” from Madrid’s Teatro Real showing at Palma’s Ocimax Aficine. Starring rene Théorin, Gregory Kunde and Andrea Mastroni. Duration 150 minutes. For all ages. Tickets at the box office.

MARKETS

08.00 - 13.00 S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.