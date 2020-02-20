KORA JAZZ TRIO – Djanffa (Official clip) 01-02-2019 Youtube: KoraJazzTrioVEVO

Thursday, 20 February

CARNIVAL

Inca. 16.00: Sa Rueta children’s parade from C. Bisbe Llompart.

Puerto Pollensa. 17.00: Parade from the church square.

MUSIC

Palma. 20 .00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Nikolai Lugansky (piano); Chopin, Bartok. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 20.00: Festival Jazz Palma - Kora Jazz Trio, Gnawa Collective. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 20 euros. (See above video)

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Llucmajor. 18.00 with Centimets & Family Band at Plaza de Espanya. Free.

CINEMA

Marratxi. Opera screening at 19.00 with “Roméo et Juliette” from Austria and being screened at Festival Park in Marratxi. Starring Placido Domingo, Juan Diego Flórez and Aida Garifullina. Duration 163 minutes. Tickets at the box office.

Palma. Opera Screenings at 20.20 with opera “Turandot” from Madrid’s Teatro Real showing at Palma’s Ocimax Aficine. Starring rene Théorin, Gregory Kunde and Andrea Mastroni. Duration 150 minutes. For all ages. Tickets at the box office.

GUIDED TOUR

Palma. From 10.00 to 18.30 you can visit the Spanish galleon Andalucia at the Club de Mar in Palma. She will be in port until Sunday February 23. Tickets 6 euros for adults, 4 euros for children and 15 euros for families. There are also guided tours scheduled for schools etc. Info at https://www.fundacionnaovictoria.org

MARKETS

08.00 - 13.00 S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA

Bombshell (2019)

Plot summary A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Director Jay Roach. Duration 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated 12/fig. Category Biography/Drama. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar for Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling.

Bombshell CINECIUTAT 12 Biography 16.15; 20.10 (Not on Thurs)

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 22.15

Dolittle (2020)

Plot summary A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen. Director Stephen Gaghan. Duration 1 hours 41 minutes. Rated A. Category Adventure/Comedy/Family.

Dolittle OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy 10.00 & 12.10 (Sun); 15.50

Joker (2019)

Plot summary In Gotham City, mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck is disregarded and mistreated by society. He then embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime. Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz. Director Todd Phillips.

Duration 2 hours 2 minutes. Rated 18. Category Crime/Drama/Thriller. Awards Winner 2 Golden Globes and 3 BAFTAs and 2 Oscar’s including one for Joaquin Phoenix.

Joker CINECIUTAT 18 Crime/Drama 21.50

Once Upon a Time ...in Hollywood (2019)

Plot summary A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Director Quentin Tarantino. Duration 2 hours 41 minutes. Rated 16. Category Comedy/Drama. Awards Winner 3 Golden Globes and 1 BAFTA and 2 Oscar’s one for Brad Pitt.

Once upon a time... CINECIUTAT 16 Comedy 16.15

The Biggest Little Farm (2018)

Plot summary Documentarian John Chester and his wife Molly work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. Starring John Chester, Molly Chester and Matthew Pilachowski. Director John Chester. Duration 1 hour 31 minutes.

Rated A. Category Documentary.

The Biggest little Farm CINECIUTAT A Documentary 16.20

Friday, 21 February

CARNIVAL

Puerto Pollensa. 22.30: Carnival ball with DJ Oscar Romero. Marquee in the church square.

Soller. 15.30: Children’s parade from Plaça Constitució.

MUSIC

Cala Millor. 20.00: Volker Dymer Gospel Choir. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Three euros.

Palma. 19.30: Festival Jazz Palma - Palma Band of Music with Perikas Jazz Reunion. Conservatory, C. Alfons Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Jorge Nava (piano); Albéniz, Beethove, Mussorgsky. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 15 euros.

Palma. 20.30: Mallum - folk-pop. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Ten euros with CD.

Palma. 21.00: Amaia - Spanish pop. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20-30 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

S’illot. 17.30 carnival party with Mel i Sucre and Mamballetes at Civic Centre. Free. For children 3 to 11 years.

CINEMA

Palma. 17.00 screening Whiplash (USA - 2014) in English within the Festival Jazz Palma at Teatre Municipal Catalina Valls (Paseo Mallorca, 9) in Palma. The main character of Whiplash is Andrew Neiman (Milers Teller), a young and ambitious jazz drummer, marked by the failure of his father’s literary career, who tries to succeed in the elitist Conservatory of Music on the East Coast. Free.

MARKETS

08.00 - 13.00 Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).