Watch Palma's carnival celebration. File photo. 22-02-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

Shares:

Sunday, 23 February

CARNIVAL

Alcudia. 16.00: Parade sets off from the car park in front of Sant Jaume Church.

Arenal. 10.30: Parade from Avda. Miramar

Colonia Sant Jordi. 16.00: Gathering at C. Es Turó.

Palma. 17.00: Parade from La Rambla to the Bom and Plaça Reina.

Santa Margalida. 15.30: Gathering in C. Miquel Ordinas; parade ends in Plaça Vila.

Ses Salines. 10.30: Gathering at Escoles Velles. S’Illot. 17.00 family carnival with performance by DJ Xavier Reina at the Civic Centre (Calle de la Vauma).

FAIRS

Lluc. 10.00 9th Nature/Sports fair at the Lluc Sanctuary.

MUSIC

Buger. 19.00: Els Colors del Cor - Academia 1830 choral concert. Sant Pere Church.

Manacor. 18.30: Manacor Band of Music, Pascual Martínez (clarinet). Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Six euros.

Palma. 12.00: Festival Jazz Palma - Enric Pastor & Co. Es Born del Molinar. Free.

Palma. 19.00: Festival Jazz Palma - Manel Camp (piano). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 15 euros.

Playa de Palma. 13.00 charity gospel music concert with Bazil Meade at La Porciúnciula church. Pay as you wish.

Soller. 12.00: Waltraud Mucher (mezzo soprano), Agusti Aguilo (piano). Escolapies Chapel, C. Batac 25. 12 euros.

PERFORMANCES

Marratxi. 11.30 folk dances by Tramudança and Es Raiguer at the Pl. Iglesia in Es Pont d’Inca.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Manacor. 18.30 animated music “Pep i Paqui” at the Plaza de Ramon Llull. Free.

Palma. EducaAFICINE at 12.05 screening of the animated film “El niño y el mundo” (Brazil- 2013) at Ocimax Palma Aficine. Tickets 3 euros. For children over 7 years. More info at ww.aficine.com.

Palma. 17.00: Hansel and Gretel - musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

SPORTS

Palma. Football match at home at 12.00 between Atletico Balears and Racing Club Ferrol at Son Malferit (C/ Gregorio Marañon nº 1 - 07007 – Palma. The football field is located near IKEA). Tickets at the box office. Office hours are Monday to Fridays 9.00 to 20.00.

MARKETS

08.00 - 13.00 Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

CRUISE SHIP IN PORT

Name: Mein Schiff 4 Tonnage: 99,526tn Registry: Malta Arrives: 04.00 Departs: 22.00

Launched: 2014; In service: 2015; Length: 293.2 m; Capacity 2,790 passengers; Crew: 1,030; Owner: TUI Cruises.

FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Plot summary After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help it defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on it. Starring Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and James Marsden. Director Jeff Fowler. Duration 1 hour 39 minutes. Rated 7. Category Action/Adventure/Family.

Sonic the Hedgehog OCIMAX 7 Action/Adventure/Family 10.00 & 12.15 (Sun); 12.15 (Sat); 16.00

Sonic the Hedgehog FESTIVAL 7 Action/Adventure/Family 12.20 (23/2); 19.30 (25/2)

The Call of the Wild (2020)

Plot summary A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. Starring Karen Gillan, Harrison Ford and Cara Gee. Director Chris Sanders. Duration 1 hour 40 minutes. Rated PG. Category Adventure, Drama, Family.

The Call of the Wild FESTIVAL 7 Action/Adventure/Family 12.05 (23/2)

The Call of the Wild MAHON 7 Action/Adventure/Family 20.00 (24/2)

21 Bridges (2019)

Plot summary An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. Starring Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, J.K. Simmons. Director Brian Kirk. Duration 1 hour 39 minutes.

Rated 16. Category Action/Crime/Drama.

21 Bridges FESTIVAL 7 Action/Crime/Drama 12.10 (23/2); 20.20 (25/2)

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 22.10

Dolittle (2020)

Plot summary A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen. Director Stephen Gaghan. Duration 1 hours 41 minutes. Rated A. Category Adventure/Comedy/Family.

Dolittle OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy 10.00 & 12.10 (Sun); 12.10 (Sat); 15.50

Dolittle MAHON A Adventure/Comedy 17.45 (24/2)

You go to my head (2019)

Plot summary Following a mysterious car accident in the desert, Dafne suffers from post-traumatic amnesia. Jake, the first person she sees when she regains consciousness, tells her he’s her husband. Starring Delfine Bafort, Svetozar Cvetkovic and Arend Pinoy. Director Dimitri de Clercq. Duration 1 hour 56 minutes. Rated 12. Category Drama/Fantasy/Mystery. Languages English and French.

You go to my head CINECIUTAT 12 Biography 19.15/21.50

Bombshell (2019)

Plot summary A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Director Jay Roach. Duration 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated 12/fig. Category Biography/Drama. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar for Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling.

Bombshell CINECIUTAT 12 Biography 16.15; *19.50 (*Not on Thur)

Monday, 24 February

MARKETS

08.00 - 13.00 Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.