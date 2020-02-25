End of the carnival season with the burial of the sardine. 24-02-2020 R.F.

Tuesday, 25 February

CARNIVAL

Inca. 19.30: Burial of the sardine. Departure of the committee from Plaça Antoni Fluxá. Procession to Plaça Bestiar. 20.30: Sardines, bread and wine for everyone.

Llucmajor. 20.00: Burial of the sardine. Procession from C. Sa Fira to Passeig Jaume III.

Manacor. 19.30: Burial of the sardine (plus sardine barbecue). Funeral route from Plaça Convent to C. Rosselló.

Portol (Marratxi). 18.00: Burial of the sardine. From C. Major.

Sa Pobla. 17.15: Sa Rueta (children’s Carnival parade) plus entertainment. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Hemos venido a darlo todo - tragi-comedy space musical. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 19.00: Nikolaus Harnoncourt and the Concentus Musicus ensemble - works by Bach; presentation of video of concert from 1982. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler. Six euros.

SPORTS

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo racetrack with the first race starting at 11.10. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

MARKETS

08.00 - 13.00 Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

CRUISE SHIPS

Name: Costa Smeralda Tonnage: 183,900 Registry: Italy Arrives: 08.00 Departs: 18.00

Launched: 2019; Length: 337m; Capacity 5282 - 6554 passengers; Crew: 1678; Operator: Costa Cruises; Owner: Carnival Corp & Plc.

FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Plot summary After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help it defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on it. Starring Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and James Marsden. Director Jeff Fowler. Duration 1 hour 39 minutes. Rated 7. Category Action/Adventure/Family.

Sonic the Hedgehog OCIMAX 7 Action/Adventure/Family 10.00 & 12.15 (Sun); 12.15 (Sat); 16.00

Sonic the Hedgehog FESTIVAL 7 Action/Adventure/Family 19.30 (25/2)

21 Bridges (2019)

Plot summary An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. Starring Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, J.K. Simmons. Director Brian Kirk. Duration 1 hour 39 minutes.

Rated 16. Category Action/Crime/Drama.

21 Bridges FESTIVAL 7 Action/Crime/Drama 12.10 (23/2); 20.20 (25/2)

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 22.10

Dolittle (2020)

Plot summary A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen. Director Stephen Gaghan. Duration 1 hours 41 minutes. Rated A. Category Adventure/Comedy/Family.

Dolittle OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy 10.00 & 12.10 (Sun); 12.10 (Sat); 15.50

You go to my head (2019)

Plot summary Following a mysterious car accident in the desert, Dafne suffers from post-traumatic amnesia. Jake, the first person she sees when she regains consciousness, tells her he’s her husband. Starring Delfine Bafort, Svetozar Cvetkovic and Arend Pinoy. Director Dimitri de Clercq. Duration 1 hour 56 minutes. Rated 12. Category Drama/Fantasy/Mystery. Languages English and French.

You go to my head CINECIUTAT 12 Biography 19.15/21.50

Bombshell (2019)

Plot summary A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Director Jay Roach. Duration 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated 12/fig. Category Biography/Drama. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar for Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling.

Bombshell CINECIUTAT 12 Biography 16.15; *19.50 (*Not on Thur)

Wednesday, 26 February

GUIDED TOUR

Palma. 17.00 Es Baluard Museum (Plaza. Porta Santa Catalina, 10) in Palma. In Catalan and Spanish. Free.

MARKETS

08.00 - 13.00 Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.