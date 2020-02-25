The Invisible Man What you can’t see can hurt you. Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (Us, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale) stars in a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character. 07-02-2020 Youtube: Universal Pictures

This Friday there are two new films to be screened in English in Palma.

The first one is the horror film The Invisible Man (2020) which will be screened at Ocimax Aficine in Palma.

Plot summary When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

Starring Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid and Harriet Dyer. Director Leigh Whannell. Duration 2 hours 4 minutes. Rated 16. Category Horror/Mystery/Sci-Fi.

The second is the crime/action film The Gentlemen (2019) which will be screened at Rivoli Aficine in Palma and in Mahon (Minorca) on Monday March 2.

Plot summary An American expat tries to sell off his highly profitable marijuana empire in London, triggering plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.

Starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery. Director Guy Ritchie. Duration 1 hour 53 minutes. Rated 16. Category Action/Crime.