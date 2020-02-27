What's On
Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)
Plot summary After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help it defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on it. Starring Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and James Marsden. Director Jeff Fowler. Duration 1 hour 39 minutes. Rated 7. Category Action/Adventure/Family.
Sonic the Hedgehog OCIMAX 7 Action/Adventure/Family 10.00 & 12.15 (Sun); 12.15 (Sat); 16.00
Jojo Rabbit (2019)
Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.
Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar.
Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 22.10
Dolittle (2020)
Plot summary A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen. Director Stephen Gaghan. Duration 1 hours 41 minutes. Rated A. Category Adventure/Comedy/Family.
Dolittle OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy 10.00 & 12.10 (Sun); 12.10 (Sat); 15.50
You go to my head (2019)
Plot summary Following a mysterious car accident in the desert, Dafne suffers from post-traumatic amnesia. Jake, the first person she sees when she regains consciousness, tells her he’s her husband. Starring Delfine Bafort, Svetozar Cvetkovic and Arend Pinoy. Director Dimitri de Clercq. Duration 1 hour 56 minutes. Rated 12. Category Drama/Fantasy/Mystery. Languages English and French.
You go to my head CINECIUTAT 12 Biography 19.15/21.50
Bombshell (2019)
Plot summary A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Director Jay Roach. Duration 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated 12/fig. Category Biography/Drama. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar for Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling.
Bombshell CINECIUTAT 12 Biography 16.15; *19.50 (*Not on Thur)
Thursday, 27 February
FAIRS
Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). 16.30-23.00: 170 attractions. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Runs until Sunday April 19. Hours are Monday to Thursday 17.00 to 12.00; Friday 17.00 to 02.00; Saturday 10.00 to 02.00; Sunday and holidays 10.00 to 24.00.
Sencelles. 11.30 folk festivity with the Day of the Blessed Sister Francinaina: parade and floral offering.
CINEMA
Marratxi. 19.00 opera screening of “Ophee et Euridice” at Festival Park in Marratxi. Tickets at the box office.
MARKETS
08.00 - 13.00 S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.
Friday, 28 February
FAIRS / FIESTAS
Inca, Mallorca Dream Days. 12.00-20.30: Weddings, communions, baptisms fair; eighty exhibitors. Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via Colom 28. Three euros.
Llucmajor, Balearics Day. 16.30: Folk dance with Ben Ballat. Plaça Almirall Joan de Borbó.
Palma, Balearics Day. Fira del Pa amb Oli - 12.00: Final of the Pa amb Oli World Championship; 14.00: Concert - Sociedad Anonima; 19.00: Children’s concert; 20.00: Simultaneous concert in all the islands; 22.00: Flower power party with DJ. Sa Feixina Park.
Palma, Balearics Day. 12.00-18.00: Traditional games for children up to the age of 15. Consolat de Mar courtyard. 13.30: Majorcan dance. C. Consolat.
Palma, Balearics Day. 17.00: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Porta Santa Catalina.
Palma, Balearics Day. 17.00 / 18.00 / 19.00: Ovnipresents Teatre - “theatrical visit” of the Palau Reial de Consell, the Council of Majorca, C. Palau Rieal 1. Pre-registration needed via web.conselldemallorca.cat.
Palma, Balearics Day. 17.30: Modern ballroom dance. Passeig Born.
Palma, Balearics Day. 18.00: Fira DO - Majorca beer. Parc de la Mar.
Palma, Balearics Day. 21.30: Balearic Symphony Orchestra; works by Beethoven. Consolat de Mar Chapel. Reservations through www.consolat.caib.es.
Sa Rapita, Balearics Day. 11.00: Balearics Windsurf Championship. Yacht club.
MARKETS
08.00 - 13.00 Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).
