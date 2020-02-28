From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes THE GENTLEMEN, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy. 02-10-2019 Youtube: STX Entertainment

FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA

New films and times have been updated today. See below.

The Gentlemen (2019) (see trailer above).

Plot summary An American expat tries to sell off his highly profitable marijuana empire in London, triggering plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery.

Director Guy Ritchie. Duration 1 hour 53 minutes. Rated 16. Category Action/Crime.

The Gentlemen RIVOLI 16 Action/Crime 15.30/17.40/19.50/22.00

The Gentlemen FESTIVAL 16 Action/Crime 12.20 (1/3); 21.15 (28/2;29/2; 1/3;2/3; 3/3; 4/3 & 5/3)

The Gentlemen CINECIUTAT 16 Action/Crime 16.15/*19.50/21.55 (*Not on Thursday)

The invisible man (2020)

Plot summary When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Starring Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid and Harriet Dyer. Director Leigh Whannell. Duration 2 hours 4 minutes. Rated 16.

Category Horror/Mystery/Sci-Fi.

The Invisible Man OCIMAX 16 Horror/Mystery 17.50/20.15; 12.15 (Fri, Sat & Sun); 10.00/12.15 (Sun)

The Invisible Man FESTIVAL 16 Horror/Mystery 12.15 (1/3); 20.35 (3/3) The Invisible Man CINECIUTAT 16 Horror/Mystery 15.30/17.40/19.50/22.00

The Invisible Man MAHON 16 Horror/Mystery 20.35 (2/3)

JUST MERCY (2020)

Plot summary World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. Starring Jamie Foxx, Charlie Pye Jr. and Michael Harding. Director Destin Daniel Cretton. Duration 2 hours 17 minutes. Rated 12. Category Drama.

Just Mercy FESTIVAL 12 Drama 12.05 (1/3); 18.50 (3/3)

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 20.15

You go to my head (2019)

Plot summary Following a mysterious car accident in the desert, Dafne suffers from post-traumatic amnesia. Jake, the first person she sees when she regains consciousness, tells her he’s her husband. Starring Delfine Bafort, Svetozar Cvetkovic and Arend Pinoy. Director Dimitri de Clercq. Duration 1 hour 56 minutes. Rated 12. Category Drama/Fantasy/Mystery. Languages English and French.

You go to my head CINECIUTAT 12 Biography 19.20

Bombshell (2019)

Plot summary A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Director Jay Roach. Duration 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated 12/fig. Category Biography/Drama. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar for Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling.

Bombshell CINECIUTAT 12 Biography 17.45

Friday, 28 February

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Inca, Mallorca Dream Days. 12.00-20.30: Weddings, communions, baptisms fair; eighty exhibitors. Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via Colom 28. Three euros.

Llucmajor, Balearics Day. 16.30: Folk dance with Ben Ballat. Plaça Almirall Joan de Borbó.

Palma, Balearics Day. Fira del Pa amb Oli - 12.00: Final of the Pa amb Oli World Championship; 14.00: Concert - Sociedad Anonima; 19.00: Children’s concert; 20.00: Simultaneous concert in all the islands; 22.00: Flower power party with DJ. Sa Feixina Park.

Palma,Balearics Day. 12.00-18.00: Traditional games for children up to the age of 15. Consolat de Mar courtyard. 13.30: Majorcan dance. C. Consolat.

Palma, Balearics Day. 17.00: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Porta Santa Catalina.

Palma, Balearics Day. 17.00 / 18.00 / 19.00: Ovnipresents Teatre - “theatrical visit” of the Palau Reial de Consell, the Council of Majorca, C. Palau Rieal 1. Pre-registration needed via web.conselldemallorca.cat.

Palma, Balearics Day. 17.30: Modern ballroom dance. Passeig Born.

Palma, Balearics Day. 18.00: Fira DO - Majorca beer. Parc de la Mar.

Palma, Balearics Day. 21.30: Balearic Symphony Orchestra; works by Beethoven. Consolat de Mar Chapel. Reservations through www.consolat.caib.es.

Sa Rapita, Balearics Day. 11.00: Balearics Windsurf Championship. Yacht club.

MARKETS

08.00 - 13.00 Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Saturday, 29 February

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Alaro, Balearics Day. 19.00: Cabrit i Bassa Band of Music. Alaro Theatre.

Alcudia, Balearics Day. 09.00: Balearics canoeing trophy. Lake Esperanza. 10.00-15.00: Open doors at Sa Bassa Blanca Museum, Cami de Coll Baix; pre-booking needed - phone 971 546 915. 20.00: Glosadors combat. Auditorium.

Banyalbufar, Balearics Day. 20.00: Barbecue. Plaça Vila.

Inca, Balearics Day. 11.30: Folk dance by Revetlers des Puig d’Inca. Plaça Espanya. 19.00: Kanguito in concert. Plaça Espanya.

Inca, Mallorca Dream Days. 09.30-20.30: Weddings, communions, baptisms fair; eighty exhibitors. Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via Colom 28. Three euros.

Llucmajor, Balearics Day. 11.00: Procession by pipers, giants and folk dancers. From Plaça Major. 18.00: Folk dance with Aires de Pla. Sant Bonavenura Cloister courtyard.

Palma, Balearics Day. 10.00-16.00: Guided visits of the Consolat de Mar (government headquarters).

Palma, Balearics Day. 10.00-14.15: Open doors at the Cathedral. Free entrance.

Palma, Balearics Day. Fira del Pa amb Oli - 11.00: Clowns; Workshop and samplings of Balearic products; 14.00: DJ concert; local products gastronomy; 17.00: DJ with music from the ‘80s and ‘90s; 19.00: More DJ parties. Sa Feixina Park.

Palma, Balearics Day. 11.00: Modern ballroom dance. Passeig Born.

Palma, Balearics Day. Fira DO - 12.00: Es Garrover de Mallorca (carob) products; 18.00: Wine tasting (Binissalem DO). Parc de la Mar.

Palma, Balearics Day. 12.00: Wine tasting; wine from the four islands. Can Balaguer, C. Unió.

Palma, Balearics Day. 13.15: Urban and contemporary dance. Passeig Sagrera.

Palma, Balearics Day. 17.00 / 18.00 / 19.00: Ovnipresents Teatre - “theatrical visit” of the Palau Reial de Consell, the Council of Majorca, C. Palau Rieal 1. Pre-registration needed via web.conselldemallorca.cat.

Palma, Balearics Day. 18.00: Folk dance with Abeniara. Passeig Born.

Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). 10.00-24.00: 170 attractions. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Sa Rapita, Balearics Day. 11.00: Balearics Windsurf Championship. Yacht club.

Selva, Balearics Day. 21.00: Music - Night of nostalgia. Ses Comes Pavilion.

Vilafranca, Balearics Day. 18.00: Variety dance; 19.00: Folk dance and local cuisine. Plaça Centenaris.

MUSIC

Lloseta. 19.00: Heroes Tribut Band (tribute to Heroes del Silencio), The Billy Young Band (AC/DC tribute). Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 16 euros.

SPORTS

Manacor. Trotting races at the Manacor racetrack with the first race starting at 16.00. The hippodrome is located at Ctra Palma - Arta Km 48. Tel 971 550 023. Free entrance.

MARKETS

08.00 - 13.00 Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

CRUISE SHIPS IN PORT

Aidasol 71,304tn Italy 06.00 22.00 Launched: 2011; In service: 2011; Length: 252m; Capacity 2,580 passengers; Crew: 1,097; Owner: Carnival Corporation & PLC.