From her album "Laço Umbilical". 02-03-2020 Youtube: LucibelaVEVO

FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA

The Gentlemen (2019)



Plot summary An American expat tries to sell off his highly profitable marijuana empire in London, triggering plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery.

Director Guy Ritchie. Duration 1 hour 53 minutes. Rated 16. Category Action/Crime.

The Gentlemen RIVOLI 16 Action/Crime 15.30/17.40/19.50/22.00

The Gentlemen FESTIVAL 16 Action/Crime 21.15 (3/3; 4/3 & 5/3)

The Gentlemen CINECIUTAT 16 Action/Crime 16.15/*19.50/21.55 (*Not on Thursday)

The invisible man (2020)

Plot summary When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Starring Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid and Harriet Dyer. Director Leigh Whannell. Duration 2 hours 4 minutes. Rated 16.

Category Horror/Mystery/Sci-Fi.

The Invisible Man OCIMAX 16 Horror/Mystery 17.50/20.15; 12.15 (Fri, Sat & Sun); 10.00/12.15 (Sun)

The Invisible Man FESTIVAL 16 Horror/Mystery 20.35 (3/3) The Invisible Man CINECIUTAT 16 Horror/Mystery 15.30/17.40/19.50/22.00

JUST MERCY (2020)

Plot summary World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. Starring Jamie Foxx, Charlie Pye Jr. and Michael Harding. Director Destin Daniel Cretton. Duration 2 hours 17 minutes. Rated 12. Category Drama.

Just Mercy FESTIVAL 12 Drama 18.50 (3/3)

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 20.15

You go to my head (2019)

Plot summary Following a mysterious car accident in the desert, Dafne suffers from post-traumatic amnesia. Jake, the first person she sees when she regains consciousness, tells her he’s her husband. Starring Delfine Bafort, Svetozar Cvetkovic and Arend Pinoy. Director Dimitri de Clercq. Duration 1 hour 56 minutes. Rated 12. Category Drama/Fantasy/Mystery. Languages English and French.

You go to my head CINECIUTAT 12 Biography 19.20

Bombshell (2019)

Plot summary A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Director Jay Roach. Duration 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated 12/fig. Category Biography/Drama. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar for Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling.

Bombshell CINECIUTAT 12 Biography 17.45

Tuesday, 3 March

MUSIC

Paguera. 16.00: with Kreischorverband Meschede at Es Casal Auditory(Carrer dels Pins, 17) in Paguera. Free.

Palma. 11.00: organ music by B. Veny at the church of Santa Eulàlia. Free.

Palma. 19.00: Lucibela - singer from Cape Verde; mix of samba and Cape Verde styles. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler. 15 euros. (see video above).

FAIRS

Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). 16.30-23.00: 170 attractions. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Runs until Sunday April 19. Hours are Monday to Thursday 17.00 to 12.00; Friday 17.00 to 02.00; Saturday 10.00 to 02.00; Sunday and holidays 10.00 to 24.00.

MARKETS

08.00 - 13.00 Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

CRUISE SHIPS

Costa Smeralda 183,900tn Italy Arrives: 08.00 Departs: 18.00. Launched: 2019; Length: 337m; Capacity 5282 - 6554 passengers; Crew: 1678; Operator: Costa Cruises; Owner: Carnival Corp & Plc.

Wednesday, 4 March

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Opera National de Paris - Bizet’s Carmen. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-65 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 19.30: Morgana Theatre - Alice Through The Looking Glass. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. In English. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

SPORTS

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo racetrack with the first race starting at 18.35. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

MARKETS

08.00 - 13.00 Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

CRUISE SHIPS

MSC Grandiosa 177,000tn Malta Arrvies: 09.00 Departs: 17.00 Launched: 2008; Class : Meraviglia Plus; Length: 331m; Capacity 4888 - 5772 passengers; Crew: 1536; Owner: MSC Cruises.