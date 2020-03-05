The premiere of Billy Budd by Benjamin Brittenin Madrid. 18-02-2020 Youtube: Versión Digital

FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA

New films to premiere on Friday: Onward at Rivoli in Palma and Skin at CineCiutat.

Onward (2020)

Plot summary Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. Starring Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Director Dan Scanlon. Duration 1 hour 42 minutes. Rated PG. Category Animation/Adventure/Comedy.

Will be showing at Rivoli in Palma, Festival Park on Sunday and Tuesday and in Ocimax Mahon (Minorca) on Monday. Watch this space for showtimes.

Skin (2018)

Plot summary A destitute young man, raised by racist skinheads and notorious among white supremacists, turns his back on hatred and violence to transform his life, with the help of a black activist and the woman he loves. Starring Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald and Daniel Hensha. Director Guy Nattiv. Duration 1 hour 58 minutes. Rated 16.

Category Biography/Crime/Drama.

The Gentlemen (2019)



Plot summary An American expat tries to sell off his highly profitable marijuana empire in London, triggering plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery.

Director Guy Ritchie. Duration 1 hour 53 minutes. Rated 16. Category Action/Crime.

The invisible man (2020)

Plot summary When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Starring Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid and Harriet Dyer. Director Leigh Whannell. Duration 2 hours 4 minutes. Rated 16.

Category Horror/Mystery/Sci-Fi.

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar.

You go to my head (2019)

Plot summary Following a mysterious car accident in the desert, Dafne suffers from post-traumatic amnesia. Jake, the first person she sees when she regains consciousness, tells her he’s her husband. Starring Delfine Bafort, Svetozar Cvetkovic and Arend Pinoy. Director Dimitri de Clercq. Duration 1 hour 56 minutes. Rated 12. Category Drama/Fantasy/Mystery. Languages English and French.

Bombshell (2019)

Plot summary A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Director Jay Roach. Duration 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated 12/fig. Category Biography/Drama. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar for Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling.

Thursday, 5 March

MUSIC

Palma. 22.00 Jaime Anglada at La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit) in Palma. Info 627 961 687 or www.lamovida-cafeconcierto.com. Free.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 19.30: Morgana Theatre - Alice Through The Looking Glass. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 20.00 circus with Escarlata Cirucs at Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). Info 971 219 696. On sale Tuesday – Saturday 11.00 to 14.00 and 17.00 to 21.00. Sundays and holidays 1 1/2 hours before the event in the box office. Info www.teatreprincipal.com. Tickets 15 euros.

CINEMA

Palma. 20.30 Opera and Ballet Screenings of the musical “Billy Budd” from Teatro Real Madrid and will be screened at Palma’s Ocimax Aficine. Starring Jacques Imbrailo, Toby Spence and Brindley Sherratt. Music by Ivor Bolton. Duration 175 minutes. For all ages. Tickets at the box office. Also showing at 19.00 at Festival Park in Marratxi.

FAIRS

Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). At Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Runs until Sunday April 19. Hours are Monday to Thursday 17.00 to 23.00; Friday 17.00 to 02.00; Saturday 10.00 to 02.00; Sunday and holidays 10.00 to 24.00.

MARKETS

08.00 - 13.00 S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

CRUISE SHIPS

Mein Schiff 4 99,526tn Malta Arrives: 04.00 Departs: 22.00 Launched: 2014; In service: 2015; Length: 293.2m; Capacity 2,790 passengers; Crew: 1,030; Owner: TUI Cruises.

Friday, 6 March

MUSIC

Cala Millor. 20.00: Mozart’s Requiem - Ensemble Tramuntana, Orfeo l’Harpa d’Inca, Cor de Cambra Musicantes, Maria Casado (soprano), Marta Serra (mezzo soprano), Joan Lainez (tenor), Sebas Serra (bass). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. 18-20 euros.

Llucmajor. 11.30 organ music at the church of Sant Miquel.

Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Damià Oliver - Majorcan folk-pop. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Twelve euros.

Palma. 20.00: Opera National de Paris - Bizet’s Carmen. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-65 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 21.00: Quique González - Spanish singer-songwriter; rock. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Portol (Marratxi). 21.30: Miranda Jazz Quartet - experimental. Espai Cultura Ciutada Illegal, C. Major 1. Ten euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 19.30: Morgana Theatre - Alice Through The Looking Glass. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 21.00: Yunke - illusionist. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 30-33 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

MARKETS

08.00 - 13.00 Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

CRUISE SHIPS

Marella Dream: 54,763tn; Registry: Malta; Arrives: 08.00; Departs: 17.00

Launched: 1986; Refurbishment: 2014; Length: 243m; Capacity 1533 - 1773 passengers; Crew: 600; Owner: Carnival Corporation & PLC.