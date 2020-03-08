Toy Guardians official trailer. 07-03-2020 Youtube: BHD Star Cineplex

FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA

Onward (2020)

Plot summary Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. Starring Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Director Dan Scanlon. Duration 1 hour 42 minutes. Rated PG. Category Animation/Adventure/Comedy.

Onward RIVOLI PG Animation 15.30/17.35/19.40/21.45

Onward FESTIVAL PG Animation 11.30 (8/3); 21.00 (10/3)

Onward MAHON PG Animation 18.00 (9/3)

Skin (2018)

Plot summary A destitute young man, raised by racist skinheads and notorious among white supremacists, turns his back on hatred and violence to transform his life, with the help of a black activist and the woman he loves. Starring Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald and Daniel Hensha. Director Guy Nattiv. Duration 1 hour 58 minutes. Rated 16.

Category Biography/Crime/Drama.

Skin CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Drama 16.15/18.20/22.00 (Not on Saturday 16.15)

As of Monday 16.15/21.45/*19.55 (*Only on Tuesday)

The Gentlemen (2019)



Plot summary An American expat tries to sell off his highly profitable marijuana empire in London, triggering plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery.

Director Guy Ritchie. Duration 1 hour 53 minutes. Rated 16. Category Action/Crime.

The Gentlemen RIVOLI 16 Action/Crime 17.45/20.00

The Gentlemen FESTIVAL 16 Action/Crime 19.10 (10/3)

The Gentlemen CINECIUTAT 16 Action/Crime 16.15/19.55/22.00 As of Monday: 17.00/19.55/22.00



The Gentlemen MAHON 16 Action/Crime 20.20 (9/3)

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 22.35

Sunday, 8 March FAIRS

Algaida Events Time. 10.00-20.00: Fair for weddings, communions, parties, etc.; music, bar and restaurant. Sa Casa Mallorquina, C. Esglèsia 3.

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-20.00. 12.00 / 13.00: Folk dance with Es Raiguer and Jaravera Folk. Main marquee. 18.00: Folk dance with Engalba. Main marquee. Sant Marçal.

Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). 11.00-23.30: 170 attractions. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palmanyola, Fira Bona / Fira del Cavall. 10.00: Opening of the fair. Horse auction. 11.00-13.30: Exhibitions and show (Son Reus Dreams and Son Vivot. Fair closes at 17.30. Porreres. 09.00 - 14.00 bargain fair at the Plaza de la Vila. MUSIC

Felanitx. 19.00: Mar Grimalt, Estepa Blanca and others. Activities for International Women’s Day. Cultural Centre, Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida 3. Free.

Manacor. 19.00: Stravinsky’s Histoire du Soldat. Conservatory, C. Sa Fabrica 2.

Palma. 18.00: Opera National de Paris - Bizet’s Carmen. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-65 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com. Palma. 19.00: Magi Garcias (piano); Bach, Beethoven and others. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri.

Palma. 20.00: Joan Manuel Álvarez Losada (violin); Bach, Kreisler and others. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 12 euros.

Soller. 18.00: Mozart’s Requiem - Ensemble Tramuntana, Orfeo l’Harpa d’Inca, Cor de Cambra Musicantes, Maria Casado (soprano), Marta Serra (mezzo soprano), Joan Lainez (tenor), Sebas Serra (bass). Sant Bartomeu Church. 17-20 euros. CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 12.05 EducaAFICINE with the screening of the animated/family film “Juguetes Guardianes” Toy Guardians (China/South Korea - 2017) at Ocimax Palma Aficine. Tickets 3 euros. For all ages. More info at ww.aficine.com. Duration 88 minutes.

Palma. 17.30: Recuérdame, musical tribute to the Disney film Coco. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 22 euros. www.truiteatre.es. PERFORMANCE

Palma. 17.30: Morgana Theatre - Alice Through The Looking Glass. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. SPORTS

Palma. 12.00 Football match at home between Atletico Balears and UD Ibiza-Eivissa at Son Malferit (C/ Gregorio Marañon nº 1 - 07007 – Palma. The football field is located near IKEA). Tickets at the box office. Office hours are Monday to Fridays 9.00 to 20.00. Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo racetrack with the first race starting at 16.00. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge. MARKETS 08.00 - 13.00 Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month). Monday, 9 March MUSIC

Palma. 20.30 Studium Aureum at Superior Music and Dance Conservatory (C. Alfons de Magnanim, 64) in Palma. Info 971 498 935. Tickets 10 and 20 euros. Works by Stabat Mater, by G. B. Pergolesi to be performed. More info at www.fundacionstudiumaureum.cat and 971 765 156 (located at C/Sindicat, 67) in Palma.