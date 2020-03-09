What's On
Director: Carles Ponseti Verdaguer FUNDACIO STUDIUM AUREUM Temporada 2016-2017 Concierto nº2 Conservatorio Superior de Musica de Palma 28 Noviembre 2016
FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA
Onward (2020)
Plot summary Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. Starring Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Director Dan Scanlon. Duration 1 hour 42 minutes. Rated PG. Category Animation/Adventure/Comedy.
Onward RIVOLI PG Animation 15.30/17.35/19.40/21.45
Onward FESTIVAL PG Animation 11.30 (8/3); 21.00 (10/3)
Onward MAHON PG Animation 18.00 (9/3)
Skin (2018)
Plot summary A destitute young man, raised by racist skinheads and notorious among white supremacists, turns his back on hatred and violence to transform his life, with the help of a black activist and the woman he loves. Starring Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald and Daniel Hensha. Director Guy Nattiv. Duration 1 hour 58 minutes. Rated 16.
Category Biography/Crime/Drama.
Skin CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Drama 16.15/21.45/*19.55 (*Only on Tuesday)
The Gentlemen (2019)
Plot summary An American expat tries to sell off his highly profitable marijuana empire in London, triggering plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery. Director Guy Ritchie. Duration 1 hour 53 minutes. Rated 16. Category Action/Crime.
The Gentlemen RIVOLI 16 Action/Crime 17.45/20.00
The Gentlemen FESTIVAL 16 Action/Crime 19.10 (10/3)
The Gentlemen CINECIUTAT 16 Action/Crime 17.00/19.55/22.00
The Gentlemen MAHON 16 Action/Crime 20.20 (9/3)
Jojo Rabbit (2019)
Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 22.35
WHAT'S ON
Monday, 9 March
MUSIC
Palma. 20.30 Studium Aureum at Superior Music and Dance Conservatory (C. Alfons de Magnanim, 64) in Palma. Info 971 498 935. Tickets 10 and 20 euros. Works by Stabat Mater, by G. B. Pergolesi to be performed. More info at www.fundacionstudiumaureum.cat and 971 765 156 (located at C/Sindicat, 67) in Palma.
MARKETS
08.00-13.00 Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.
