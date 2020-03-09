GR221 walk of 2018 10-04-2019 Facebook/Cancer Support Group Mallorca

Shares:

Every year since the first walk in 2016 Anita and her crew have walked the GR221 to raise money for Cancer Support Mallorca, this has always been done during the Easter Period and over the years they have raised over €15000 for cancer charities in Majorca.

This year 6 ladies are island hopping and will be walking the GR223, otherwise known as the Cami de Cavalls in Minorca, from the 3 to 10 April and as always will be looking for sponsorship as they do this. The total distance is similar and skirts the coast of Minorca, “a change is as good as a rest” they say!

But one thing that they’ve noticed over the years is that many would like to take part in these walks but don’t have the time, stamina or general circumstances to do so, so this year Anita has come up with the initiative to Step Up To Cancer where you can walk the distance of the GR221 throughout April, in your own time, at your own pace, with your own friends, family or loved one.

What is involved?

In general terms people who sign up will agree to walk a certain number of steps during the month of April, the total steps equalling the steps needed to walk the whole GR221. On registration participants will be given a chart that they can mark showing their progress during the month, some may be able to do the whole amount of steps, others may be able just to do certain stages that they choose, either way, the idea is for people to get more active and to raise money for charity.

How to get involved

There will be a registration form on the www.cancersupportmallorca.com website, all those who register will receive a pack including a t-shirt, string bag, sponsorship materials and a progress chart. Please register as soon as possible so we can ensure we have enough packs prepared. Registration cost is €25.

When will the event start?

On the 1 April we will have our kick-off event, all registered participants who are able can collect their pack, there will be an initial walk starting and ending at the place of the venue, the walk itself will take about 1 hour 30 minutes and will be a big boost to the week’s steps. On returning to the starting point all who so desire can stop for refreshments and discuss their plans for the month ahead.

What will be going on during the month?

There will be a Facebook group where all registered participants can share their progress, discuss any problems in reaching their goal, arrange meet ups and walks with other participants, etc.

How will the event end?

The grand finale event to celebrate everyone’s achievement. All those taking part will be awarded with a certificate. There will be live entertainment, food and drinks, a raffle, prizes, etc.

The exact times and locations of both start and end events will be published at a later date on our Facebook page and all registered participants will be informed by email.

If I can’t sign up can I still help?

Yes, of course, you can sponsor others, you can donate directly on the Walk the Gr221 for Cancer Support Mallorca Facebook page or you can volunteer to help on either the kick-off or finale events.

How can businesses help?

You can sponsor the event, we will need help printing posters, t-shirts, and with the general planning, you can also provide branded material for the participants packs.

Where will the money go?

All money raised will go to Cancer Support Mallorca, a charity that helps cancer patients in Majorca and Minorca. They provide translators, counselling, nutritional advice and alternative therapies for free. They also have volunteers who help cancer patients with Spanish bureaucracy. And they have items that they give free of charge to cancer patients such as wigs, bandannas, prosthesis. Apart from all this they give awareness talks in English and Spanish at schools, clubs, etc. For more information go to www.cancersupportmallorca.com