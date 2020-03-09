Rally Clasico Mallorca 2019 18-03-2019 Youtube: RALLY CLÁSICO MALLORCA

Tuesday, March 10

FAIRS

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-13.30 / 16.00-19.00; Concert at 17.30: One Man Rocks. Sant Marçal.



Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). 16.30-23.30: 170 attractions. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Mallorca Saxophone Festival - Rami El-Farrah. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Ombra - Majorcan indie rock. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Wednesday, March 11

FAIRS

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-13.30 / 16.00-19.00. Sant Marçal.

Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). 16.30-23.30: 170 attractions. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.



Fira del Ram, funfair.

Palma, Made in Mallorca. 10.30-20.30: Exhibition of leading artisan design companies from the island. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Josep Miralles (flute), Nina Heidenreich (violin), Sonia Krasnova (viola), Emmanuel Bleuse (cello); Haydn, Mozart, Schubert. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Twelve euros.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Thursday, March 12

FAIRS

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-13.30 / 16.00-19.00. Sant Marçal.

Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). 16.30-23.30: 170 attractions. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma, Made in Mallorca. 10.30-20.30: Exhibition of leading artisan design companies from the island. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.30: SimfoVents Palma - Saxofonia. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Carlos Fortea (oboe); Parera Fons “La Festa”, Martinu Concerto for Oboe H353, Falla “La vida breve” and “El sombrero de tres picos”. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

SPORTS

Puerto Portals. XVI Rally Clásico. 19.00: From Puerto Portals to Estellencs; 20.00: Estellencs-Andratx; 20.30: Andratx-Es Capdella-Puerto Portals. www.rallyislamallorca.com. See trailer above.

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo racetrack with the first race starting at 11.40. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Friday, March 13

FAIRS

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-13.30 / 16.00-19.00. Sant Marçal.

Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). 16.30-01.00: 170 attractions. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma, Made in Mallorca. 10.30-20.30: Exhibition of leading artisan design companies from the island. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 19.30: Néstor Zarzoso Moliner (piano); “Tangos for your absence”. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros (with CD); eight euros (without CD).

Cala Millor. 20.00: Voicello - opera-pop crossover; Gabriel Fiol (cello, loops), Carme Garí (soprano). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Free on the day from 16.00.

Palma. 20.00: Women Don’t Wait series of concerts - Jackie Oates and Rosie Hood. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Twelve euros. www.tiquetib.com.

SPORTS

Puerto Portals. XVI Rally Clásico. 08.30: From Puerto Portals to Campanet; 09.30: Caves Campanet-Pollensa; 10.00: Pollensa-Lluc-Caves Campanet; 11.30: Caves Campanet-Pollensa; Pollensa-Lluc-Sa Calobra; 15.30: Sa Calobra-Gorg Blau; 16.30: Gorg Blau-Puerto Portals. www.rallyislamallorca.com.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Saturday, March 14

FAIRS

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-20.00; 12.00: Kalemba Percussió batucada; 13.30: Concert - The Rosellys (British band; Americana); 17.00: Ball de bot; 18.00: Demonstration of cooking with ceramics. Sant Marçal.

The Rosellys.

Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). 11.00-01.00: 170 attractions. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma, Made in Mallorca. 10.30-20.30: Exhibition of leading artisan design companies from the island. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.30: Sweeney Todd - musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



Palma. 20.30: Ángela Carrasco, Paco Arrojo - homage to Camilo Sesto. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 24.50-30.50 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

Sa Pobla. 20.00: Women Don’t Wait series of concerts - Jackie Oates and Rosie Hood. Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. Nine euros. www.tiquetib.com.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 21.00: María Pagés, eight dancers, seven musicians - “Una oda al tiempo” (contemporary flamenco choreography. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 48-52 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

SPORTS

Manacor. Trotting races at the Manacor racetrack with the first race starting at 16.00. The hippodrome is located at Ctra Palma - Arta Km 48. Tel 971 550 023. Free entrance.

Palma. Football match at home at 18.30 between Real Mallorca and FC Barcelona at Son Moix Iberostar Stadium (Cami dels Reis, s/n) in Palma by the Poligono Can Valero. Tickets start at 15.00 euros. Tickets sold at the club offices between 09.00 and 14.00 and 15.30 and 18.30.

Puerto Portals. XVI Rally Clásico. 08.30: From Puerto Portals to Coll Sa Creu, Calvia; 08.45: Coll Sa Creu-Galilea; 09.30: Galilea-Puerto Portals; 10.30: From Puerto Portals to Coll Sa Creu, Calvia; 10.45: Coll Sa Creu-Galilea; 11.30: Galilea-Puigpunyent; 15.00: Puigunyent-Esporles; 15.20: Esporles-Coll d’Estards/Coll de Sa Creu; 16.00: Coll d’Estards/Coll de Sa Creu-Puerto Portals. www.rallyislamallorca.com.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Sunday, March 15

FAIRS

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-20.00; 10.00: Ball de bot; 14.30: Chefs(in) - leading chefs; 17.30: Concert - Marratxi Band of Music. Sant Marçal.

Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). 11.00-23.30: 170 attractions. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.30: Sweeney Todd - musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

PERFORMANCE

Pollensa. 17.00: N2 Productions - “The Thrill of Love”; play in English about Ruth Ellis. Club Pollença, Plaça Major. Eight euros (tickets from Club Pollença and Multi Hire in Puerto Pollensa).

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Muro, and Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets),Llucmajor, Moscari (monthly) Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Portocristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa.