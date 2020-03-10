This year's rally begins on Thursday. 18-03-2019 Youtube: RALLY CLÁSICO MALLORCA

The XVI Rally Clásico is from Thursday to Saturday. The first stages on Thursday start at 19.00 from Puerto Portals. On Friday and Saturday the start time is 08.30. There are 52 cars in the regular category. These feature a number of Porsches, a Ferrari 308, an AC Bristol from 1957, a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette and a 1957 MGA Roadster.

The youngtimer category has eleven entrants - Audi, BMWs, three Lancias, a Ford Fiesta and Ford Sierra, an MG Metro and a Porsche 944. The third category is modern classics with seven cars - Mitsubishi Lancer and Evo, Peugeot 207, Renault Clio, Subaru Impreza, Ford Escort Cosworth and a Ferrari F430.

Details about the stage times, which can be a bit confusing, are at www.rallyislamallorca.com.

