Bloodshot (2020) Based on the best-selling comic book. 3.13.20 Showing in English at Festival Park, Marratxi, today only. 21-10-2019

FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA

Bloodshot (2020) See trailer above

Plot summary Ray Garrison, a slain soldier, is re-animated with superpowers. Starring Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Vin Diesel and Talulah Riley. Director Dave Wilson. Duration 1hour and 49min . Rated 16. Category Action, Drama, Sci-Fi.

Bloodshot FESTIVAL PARK 16 Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 18.30 TODAY ONLY

Onward (2020)

Plot summary Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. Starring Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Director Dan Scanlon. Duration 1 hour 42 minutes. Rated PG. Category Animation/Adventure/Comedy.

Onward RIVOLI PG Animation 15.30/17.35/19.40/21.45

Onward FESTIVAL PG Animation 11.30 (8/3); 21.00 (10/3)

Skin (2018)

Plot summary A destitute young man, raised by racist skinheads and notorious among white supremacists, turns his back on hatred and violence to transform his life, with the help of a black activist and the woman he loves. Starring Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald and Daniel Hensha. Director Guy Nattiv. Duration 1 hour 58 minutes. Rated 16.

Category Biography/Crime/Drama.

Skin CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Drama 16.15/21.45/*19.55 (*Only on Tuesday)

The Gentlemen (2019)



Plot summary An American expat tries to sell off his highly profitable marijuana empire in London, triggering plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery. Director Guy Ritchie. Duration 1 hour 53 minutes. Rated 16. Category Action/Crime.

The Gentlemen RIVOLI 16 Action/Crime 17.45/20.00

The Gentlemen FESTIVAL 16 Action/Crime 19.10 (10/3)

The Gentlemen CINECIUTAT 16 Action/Crime 17.00/19.55/22.00



Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 22.35