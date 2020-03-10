Fira del Fang, ceramics fair at Marratxi. 09-03-2019 CURRO VIERA

Today, March 10

A warm welcome to passengers obnboard the Costa Smeralda who arrived in port today.

FAIRS

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-13.30 / 16.00-19.00; Concert at 17.30: One Man Rocks. Sant Marçal.

Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). 16.30-23.30: 170 attractions. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Mallorca Saxophone Festival - Rami El-Farrah. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.



Palma. 20.00: Ombra - Majorcan indie rock. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Tomorrow, March 11

FAIRS

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-13.30 / 16.00-19.00. Sant Marçal.

Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). 16.30-23.30: 170 attractions. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma, Made in Mallorca. 10.30-20.30: Exhibition of leading artisan design companies from the island. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Josep Miralles (flute), Nina Heidenreich (violin), Sonia Krasnova (viola), Emmanuel Bleuse (cello); Haydn, Mozart, Schubert. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Twelve euros.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Andratx, s'Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s'Arenal and es Coll d'en Rabassa.