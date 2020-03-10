What's on
What's on in Majorca on Tuesday / Wednesday
Today, March 10
A warm welcome to passengers obnboard the Costa Smeralda who arrived in port today.
FAIRS
Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-13.30 / 16.00-19.00; Concert at 17.30: One Man Rocks. Sant Marçal.
Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). 16.30-23.30: 170 attractions. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.
MUSIC
Palma. 19.00: Mallorca Saxophone Festival - Rami El-Farrah. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.
MARKETS
08.00-13.00 Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).
Tomorrow, March 11
FAIRS
Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-13.30 / 16.00-19.00. Sant Marçal.
Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). 16.30-23.30: 170 attractions. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.
Palma, Made in Mallorca. 10.30-20.30: Exhibition of leading artisan design companies from the island. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.
MUSIC
Palma. 20.00: Josep Miralles (flute), Nina Heidenreich (violin), Sonia Krasnova (viola), Emmanuel Bleuse (cello); Haydn, Mozart, Schubert. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Twelve euros.
MARKETS
08.00-13.00 Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.
