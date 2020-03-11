Trotting Races at Palma's racetrack 08-03-2020 Youtube: HIPSONPARDO

Today, March 11

A warm welcome to passengers onboard the MSC Grandiosa who arrive in port today.

FAIRS

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-13.30 / 16.00-19.00. Sant Marçal.



Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). 16.30-23.30: 170 attractions. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma, Made in Mallorca. 10.30-20.30: Exhibition of leading artisan design companies from the island. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Josep Miralles (flute), Nina Heidenreich (violin), Sonia Krasnova (viola), Emmanuel Bleuse (cello); Haydn, Mozart, Schubert. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Twelve euros.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Tomorrow, March 12

FAIRS

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-13.30 / 16.00-19.00. Sant Marçal.

Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). 16.30-23.30: 170 attractions. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma, Made in Mallorca. 10.30-20.30: Exhibition of leading artisan design companies from the island. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.30: SimfoVents Palma - Saxofonia. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Carlos Fortea (oboe); Parera Fons “La Festa”, Martinu Concerto for Oboe H353, Falla “La vida breve” and “El sombrero de tres picos”. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

SPORTS

Puerto Portals. XVI Rally Clásico. 19.00: From Puerto Portals to Estellencs; 20.00: Estellencs-Andratx; 20.30: Andratx-Es Capdella-Puerto Portals. www.rallyislamallorca.com.

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo racetrack with the first race starting at 11.40. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.