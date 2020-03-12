Showing in English at CineCiutat today. 06-08-2019 Youtube: National Theatre

Today, March 12

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard the Boudicca who arrived in port today.

Please note that all events listed are going ahead at the time of publishing but this is subject to change due current events. We will keep you updated.

FAIRS

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-13.30 / 16.00-19.00. Sant Marçal.



Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). 16.30-23.30: 170 attractions. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma, Made in Mallorca. 10.30-20.30: Exhibition of leading artisan design companies from the island. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.30: SimfoVents Palma - Saxofonia. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Carlos Fortea (oboe); Parera Fons “La Festa”, Martinu Concerto for Oboe H353, Falla “La vida breve” and “El sombrero de tres picos”. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. Update: it was announced yesterday the concert has been postponed until further notice.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 20.00 National Theatre Live in English with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at CineCiutat (C/Emperadriu Eugènia, 6) in Palma at S’Escorxador. Info 971 205 453. Shakespeare’s most famous romantic comedy will be captured live from the Bridge Theatre in London. Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), Oliver Chris (Green Wing, NT Live: Young Marx), David Moorst (NT Live: Allelujah!) and Hammed Animashaun (The Barber Shop Chronicles) lead the cast as Titania, Oberon, Puck and Bottom. Tickets at the box office. See trailer aboe.

SPORTS

Puerto Portals. XVI Rally Clásico. 19.00: From Puerto Portals to Estellencs; 20.00: Estellencs-Andratx; 20.30: Andratx-Es Capdella-Puerto Portals. www.rallyislamallorca.com.



Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo racetrack with the first race starting at 11.40. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

Tomorrow, March 13

FAIRS

MUSIC

Alaro. 21.30 Tomeu Penya at Teatre d’Alaró (C. De Sant Vicenç Ferrer, 33) in Alaro. Tickets 15 euros.

Alcudia. 19.30: Néstor Zarzoso Moliner (piano); “Tangos for your absence”. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros (with CD); eight euros (without CD).

Cala Millor. 20.00: Voicello - opera-pop crossover; Gabriel Fiol (cello, loops), Carme Garí (soprano). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Free on the day from 16.00.

Palma. 20.00: Women Don’t Wait series of concerts - Jackie Oates and Rosie Hood. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Twelve euros. www.tiquetib.com.

PERFORMANCE

Soller. 19.30 Spanish Ballet Show at the Casal de Cultura in Soller.

SPORT

Puerto Portals. XVI Rally Clásico. 08.30: From Puerto Portals to Campanet; 09.30: Caves Campanet-Pollensa; 10.00: Pollensa-Lluc-Caves Campanet; 11.30: Caves Campanet-Pollensa; Pollensa-Lluc-Sa Calobra; 15.30: Sa Calobra-Gorg Blau; 16.30: Gorg Blau-Puerto Portals. www.rallyislamallorca.com.