What's on
What's on in Majorca on Thursday / Friday
Showing in English at CineCiutat today.
Today, March 12
A warm welcome to the passengers onboard the Boudicca who arrived in port today.
Please note that all events listed are going ahead at the time of publishing but this is subject to change due current events. We will keep you updated.
FAIRS
Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-13.30 / 16.00-19.00. Sant Marçal.
Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). 16.30-23.30: 170 attractions. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.
Palma, Made in Mallorca. 10.30-20.30: Exhibition of leading artisan design companies from the island. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.
MUSIC
Palma. 19.30: SimfoVents Palma - Saxofonia. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Free.
Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Carlos Fortea (oboe); Parera Fons “La Festa”, Martinu Concerto for Oboe H353, Falla “La vida breve” and “El sombrero de tres picos”. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. Update: it was announced yesterday the concert has been postponed until further notice.
PERFORMANCE
SPORTS
Puerto Portals. XVI Rally Clásico. 19.00: From Puerto Portals to Estellencs; 20.00: Estellencs-Andratx; 20.30: Andratx-Es Capdella-Puerto Portals. www.rallyislamallorca.com.
Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo racetrack with the first race starting at 11.40. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.
Tomorrow, March 13
FAIRS
Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-13.30 / 16.00-19.00. Sant Marçal.
Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). 16.30-01.00: 170 attractions. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.
Palma, Made in Mallorca. 10.30-20.30: Exhibition of leading artisan design companies from the island. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.
MUSIC
Alaro. 21.30 Tomeu Penya at Teatre d’Alaró (C. De Sant Vicenç Ferrer, 33) in Alaro. Tickets 15 euros.
Alcudia. 19.30: Néstor Zarzoso Moliner (piano); “Tangos for your absence”. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros (with CD); eight euros (without CD).
Cala Millor. 20.00: Voicello - opera-pop crossover; Gabriel Fiol (cello, loops), Carme Garí (soprano). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Free on the day from 16.00.
Palma. 20.00: Women Don’t Wait series of concerts - Jackie Oates and Rosie Hood. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Twelve euros. www.tiquetib.com.
PERFORMANCE
Soller. 19.30 Spanish Ballet Show at the Casal de Cultura in Soller.
SPORT
Puerto Portals. XVI Rally Clásico. 08.30: From Puerto Portals to Campanet; 09.30: Caves Campanet-Pollensa; 10.00: Pollensa-Lluc-Caves Campanet; 11.30: Caves Campanet-Pollensa; Pollensa-Lluc-Sa Calobra; 15.30: Sa Calobra-Gorg Blau; 16.30: Gorg Blau-Puerto Portals. www.rallyislamallorca.com.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.