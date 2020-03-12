Martin Simmonds (Tim Roth) has been haunted throughout his life by the mysterious disappearance of his “brother” and extraordinary best friend, a Polish Jewish virtuoso violinist, Dovidl Rapaport, who vanished shortly before the 1951 London debut concert that would have launched his brilliant career. Thirty-five years later, Martin discovers that Dovidl (Clive Owen) may still be alive, and sets out on an obsessive intercontinental search to find him and learn why he left. Showing in English in Palma from tomorrow, Friday 13 March. 11-10-2019 Youtube: Sony Pictures Classics

Shares:

Films to see in English in Majorca

Premiering tomorrow -

The Song of Names (2019) See trailer above

Plot summary Several years after his childhood friend, a violin prodigy, disappears on the eve of his first solo concert, an Englishman travels throughout Europe to find him. Starring Saul Rubinek, Clive Owen and Tim Roth. Director François Girard.Duration 1 hour 53 minutes. Rated PG-13. Category Drama.

The Song of Names RIVOLI PG13 Drama 15.30 PREMIERES TOMORROW

Showing today -

Onward (2020)

Plot summary Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. Starring Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Director Dan Scanlon. Duration 1 hour 42 minutes. Rated PG. Category Animation/Adventure/Comedy.

Onward RIVOLI PG Animation 15.30/17.35/19.40/21.45

Skin (2018)

Plot summary A destitute young man, raised by racist skinheads and notorious among white supremacists, turns his back on hatred and violence to transform his life, with the help of a black activist and the woman he loves. Starring Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald and Daniel Hensha. Director Guy Nattiv. Duration 1 hour 58 minutes. Rated 16.

Category Biography/Crime/Drama.

Skin CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Drama 16.15/21.45

The Gentlemen (2019)



Plot summary An American expat tries to sell off his highly profitable marijuana empire in London, triggering plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery. Director Guy Ritchie. Duration 1 hour 53 minutes. Rated 16. Category Action/Crime.

The Gentlemen RIVOLI 16 Action/Crime 17.45/20.00

The Gentlemen CINECIUTAT 16 Action/Crime 17.00/19.55/22.00



Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 22.35