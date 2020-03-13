From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes THE GENTLEMEN, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy. Showing in English in Palma and Festival Park. 02-10-2019 Youtube: STX Entertainment

Films to see in English in Majorca

The Song of Names (2019)

Plot summary Several years after his childhood friend, a violin prodigy, disappears on the eve of his first solo concert, an Englishman travels throughout Europe to find him. Starring Saul Rubinek, Clive Owen and Tim Roth. Director François Girard.Duration 1 hour 53 minutes. Rated PG-13. Category Drama.

The Song of Names RIVOLI PG13 Drama 15.30



Onward (2020)

Plot summary Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. Starring Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Director Dan Scanlon. Duration 1 hour 42 minutes. Rated PG. Category Animation/Adventure/Comedy.

Onward RIVOLI PG Animation 15.30/17.30/19.30

Onward FESTIVAL PG Animation 12.20 (15/3); 21.00 (17/3)



The Gentlemen (2019)



Plot summary An American expat tries to sell off his highly profitable marijuana empire in London, triggering plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery. Director Guy Ritchie. Duration 1 hour 53 minutes. Rated 16. Category Action/Crime.

The Gentlemen RIVOLI 16 Action/Crime 17.30/19.45

The Gentlemen CINECIUTAT 16 Action/Crime 16.10/*19.50/*21.55 (*not on Thurs)



The Gentlemen FESTIVAL PG Animation 21.15 (17/3)

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 22.00

Bloodshot (2020)

Plot summary Ray Garrison, a slain soldier, is re-animated with superpowers. Starring Vin Diesel, Eiza González and Sam Heughan. Director Dave Wilson. Duration 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated 16.Category Action/Drama/Sci-Fi

Bloodshot FESTIVAL 16 Action/Drama/Sci-Fi 18.30 (17/3)

Just Mercy (2019)

Plot summary World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. Starring Jamie Foxx, Charlie Pye Jr. and Michael Harding. Director Destin Daniel Cretton.Duration 2 hours 17 minutes. Rated 12.

Category Drama.

Just Mercy MAHON 12 Drama 20.10 (16/3)

The Invisible Man (2020)

Plot summary When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Starring Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Harriet Dyer. Director Leigh Whannell. Duration 2 hours 4 minutes. Rated 16. Category Horror.

The Invisible Man FESTIVAL 16 Horror 18.55 (17/3)