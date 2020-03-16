Education
English lessons with the MDB for Spanish students
Lesson 1
Short videos to help Spanish students across the island learn English whilst the schools are closed. Lesson 1 - Days of the week.
Here is the first of our ' Learn English with the Majorca Daily Bulletin' videos, presented by well-known English teacher and author Amanda Jeffrey.
Schools in Spain are closed for at least the next two weeks.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.