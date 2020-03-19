Gastronomy
Masterchef finalist cooks up a treat
Typical Majorcan dish
2020-03-19 11:01:00 Majorca By Claire Hutchings
British television Masterchef finalist Claire Hutchings puts her mark on a typical Majorcan dish in this easy to follow recipe which can be enjoyed by all.
