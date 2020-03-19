Entertainment
Get into the groove and swing with Phil Slander
Philip Dawson aka Phil Slander, is going to be performing some of his favourite tracks from his home twice a week.
So. enjoy one of the best voices on the island, send us any requests or just get up a dance.
Phil Slander is back this evening 19 March from 19.00 for another Facebook Live concert with less chat and more crooning, for all the family.
Keep safe, look after one another and stay at home to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.