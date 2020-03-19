Crooner Virals with Phil Slander. 19-03-2020 Facebook/Phil Slander official

Philip Dawson aka Phil Slander, is going to be performing some of his favourite tracks from his home twice a week.

So. enjoy one of the best voices on the island, send us any requests or just get up a dance.

Phil Slander is back this evening 19 March from 19.00 for another Facebook Live concert with less chat and more crooning, for all the family.

Keep safe, look after one another and stay at home to fight the spread of COVID-19.