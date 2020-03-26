Class 9, English expressions.

26-03-2020Youtube: Majorca Daily Bulletin TV

In today's class learn some English expressions.

The government today confirmed that we will remain in lockdown due to the coronavirus until at least April 12.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Rebecca Mcdonald / Hace 1 day

This is a great idea. Could you also do Spanish lessons as most of the people reading this are already English speakers I would imagine...

+2-