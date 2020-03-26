Education
English lessons with the MDB for Spanish students
2020-03-26 10:30:00 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Class 9, English expressions.
In today's class learn some English expressions.
The government today confirmed that we will remain in lockdown due to the coronavirus until at least April 12.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Rebecca Mcdonald / Hace 1 day
This is a great idea. Could you also do Spanish lessons as most of the people reading this are already English speakers I would imagine...