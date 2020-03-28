This video is to give you an idea of what An American Chef In Mallorca will be posting soon. 23-03-2020 Youtube: An American Chef In Mallorca

Shares:

Improve your cooking skills or simply have some family fun in the kitchen.

On the menu today is Asparagus Risotto with roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Mushrooms and Onions.

Majorca based American chef Jeff Harter guides you through his delicious and simple recipes while we have to stay at home.