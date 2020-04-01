My videos are designed to give you a brief understanding of the process in which to create with plenty of tricks, methods and secrets I have learned over the past 25 years as a chef. 28-03-2020 Youtube: An American Chef In Mallorca

Improve your cooking skills or simply have some family fun in the kitchen.

On today's menu is kombucha.

Majorca based American chef Jeff Harter guides you through his delicious and simple recipes while we have to stay at home.

"Last summer here in Majorca a friend of mine gave me a SCOBY to start Kombucha with. She help me get started and the first batch came out fantastic. So I kept making more and more until we were producing batches of 100 litres. Kombucha originated in China around 200 BC and has slowly been spreading throughout the world ever since. The western world is loving this stuff and why not. Taste great and is great for you."