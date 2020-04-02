Food
Get cooking with the American chef in Majorca
My wife is a strict Vegetarian and eats chickpeas all the time. In Spain they are jarred and of very high quality. I will be adding my Chickpea Curry in several days. Let´s get cooking.
Improve your cooking skills or simply have some family fun in the kitchen.
Majorca based American chef Jeff Harter guides you through his delicious and simple recipes while we have to stay at home.
Today Jeff uses the humble chickpea to create a variety of dishes.
Legumes in Spain are huge and the rest of the Med. Chickpeas can be used for so many various Mediterranean dishes that a whole cookbook could be devoted to their use.
