While all Save The Med’s field activities are cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the team are developing digital resources, live lessons and games inspired by the underwater world, to share with all who would like to learn more about our ocean and act for its protection during and beyond times like these! Learn about some of the available resources below and stay tuned for more to come!

SAVE THE MED LIVE LESSONS WITH EXPERTS ON YOUTUBE

This week the NGO launched their ‘Save The Med Live Lessons’ with a 30 minute session led by marine scientist and captain of the research vessel Toftevaag, Ricardo Sagarminaga, who told the viewers all about the turtles of the Mediterranean, why they are tagged with satellite tags during STM expeditions and how the scientists use the obtained data to better protect them and other marine species.

On Wednesday evening Jasmine Spavieri, coordinator of Save The Med expedition’s volunteer programme talked about microplastics and their effect in the marine environment.

Tonight, Friday 3/4 at 7PM, marine scientist and member of the IUCN Shark Specialist Group Biel Morey will talk about sharks!

Suscribe to Save The Med Foundation’s YouTube channel and follow @savethemed on social media for information on new LIVE lessons coming next week!

THE DOS MANOS SCHOOLS PROGRAMME AVAILABLE AS A DIGITAL PACKAGE!

Save The Med’s education team have developed a digital version of their popular Dos Manos Schools programme which is now made available to anyone who’d like to engage their students or children in the topic of plastic pollution during and after these times of home confinement, no matter where you are!

The Dos Manos Digital Package is free of charge. It is aimed at students aged 14 and above, but can be adapted to younger kids as well. The Package is made available online in Spanish, Catalan and English and includes:

Access to an educational video on the topic of plastic pollution in the marine environment.

An infographic on the Dos Manos beach clean results from 2019, with over 150.000 categorised items from beaches all around Majorca (included in documents below).

A Student Workbook with questions related to the video content, the beach clean data and to possible solutions plus a call to action: to develop ideas and implement projects that may help reduce the use of single use plastics.

A Questions and Answers sheet or ‘textbook’ covering all of the above, to be used as a teaching resource and/or autocorrection tool.

An invitation to participate in the Changemakers Project (for secondary school students from Majorca who will be 15 years or above before mid July 2020).

Visit www.savethemed.org to access the resources.

The materials are divided into three sections:

1. The problems of plastic pollution and its effect on the marine environment.

2. Data analysis of plastic pollution survey results.

3. The solutions - includes conclusions and a solutions workshop that can be done individually or in groups.

If you choose to use these materials, please consider sending an email to ana@savethemed.org to tell the team the manner in which they are being used, the number of students using them and their age group. This will help the team improve the resources as well as adapt future resources to the input received from teachers, parents and students.

The Changemakers Project is going strong!

Another meaningful project to work on from home is the Changemakers Project. Given the creative and flexible nature of this project, students can participate and work on their ideas via online meetings and make the most out of our these weeks at home!

If you would like to learn more, you can download the Changemakers Leaflet from www.savethemed.org which includes all the information needed to participate. There you can also find a “Changemakers at home booklet” with suggestions on how teams can work on their projects from home. Any limitations due to the lockdown will be taken into consideration during project evaluation.

Stay tuned on social media for Save The Med’s Quarterly Report and for more marine inspired, educational resources, colouring books and Live Lessons that are on their way!