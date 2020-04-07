In this video I focus on the many tricks and secrets in a great Ossobuco not on exact quantities. There are millions of recipes out there but a lot of the secrets that we chefs have are not normally shared to the masses! 07-04-2020 Youtube: An American Chef In Mallorca

Improve your cooking skills or simply have some family fun in the kitchen.

Majorca based American chef Jeff Harter guides you through his delicious and simple recipes while we have to stay at home.

Today he prepares Ossobuco, a great braised meat dish from the northern region of Italy. Fantastic on a cold rainy night.