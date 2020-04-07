Food
Get cooking with the American chef in Majorca
In this video I focus on the many tricks and secrets in a great Ossobuco not on exact quantities. There are millions of recipes out there but a lot of the secrets that we chefs have are not normally shared to the masses!
Improve your cooking skills or simply have some family fun in the kitchen.
Majorca based American chef Jeff Harter guides you through his delicious and simple recipes while we have to stay at home.
Today he prepares Ossobuco, a great braised meat dish from the northern region of Italy. Fantastic on a cold rainy night.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.