Food
Get cooking with the American chef in Majorca
This is part two of my three part series on Chickpeas. Curries are great and easy too make once you learn a couple of the little secrets. And in this video I will teach you some of those secrets and tricks so you can impress your friends and love ones.
Improve your cooking skills or simply have some family fun in the kitchen.
Majorca based American chef Jeff Harter guides you through his delicious and simple recipes while we have to stay at home.
This is part two of Jeff's 'chickpea' series.
