Get cooking with American chef in Majorca
Please open the YouTube app on your phone then go to An American Chef In Mallorca and Subscribe. This video gives you the basic knowledge of how to make a delicious vegetarian tomato sauce with what ever veggies you have in you fridge.
Improve your cooking skills or simply have some family fun in the kitchen.
Majorca based American chef Jeff Harter guides you through his delicious and simple recipes while we have to stay at home.
Today Jeff uses up vegetables from the fridge to make a tasty pasta sauce.
He tells us some tricks to blow your family and friends away when making pasta.
