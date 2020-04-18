The point I am trying to make in this video is that you can take a basic recipe and expand on it and improve on it. Even when it comes to baking. So don't be afraid to experiment. And the more you experiment the better cook you shall be. 11-04-2020 Youtube: An American Chef In Mallorca

Improve your cooking skills or simply have some family fun in the kitchen.

Majorca based American chef Jeff Harter guides you through his delicious and simple recipes while we have to stay at home.

Today we have something sweet, Lemon Almond Yogurt cake.