Get cooking with the American chef in Majorca
Are you ready to get blown away with this super creamy and delicious dressing? Would you like to try an outrageously healthy salad you have never tried before? Do you want do learn from the most famous healthy chef you have never heard of before? Well then sit back, grab a cup of tea and enjoy this very entertaining and informative video!
Improve your cooking skills or simply have some family fun in the kitchen.
Majorca based American chef Jeff Harter guides you through his delicious and simple recipes while we have to stay at home.
Avocado and strawberry salad are on today's menu.
