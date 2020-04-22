My Vegan Burgers are famous here in Mallorca and if you follow my instructions then yours will become famous as well. There are several very important tricks when making vegan burgers and they are all right here. 21-04-2020 Youtube: An American Chef In Mallorca

Shares:

Improve your cooking skills or simply have some family fun in the kitchen.

Majorca based American chef Jeff Harter guides you through his delicious and simple recipes while we have to stay at home.