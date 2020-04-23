Kohlrabi is the star of this show. A vegetable that is not that well appreciated but is very crisp and healthy. Served raw or cooked its very satisfying. This video will show you some techniques that professional chefs use in creating a new plate. 22-04-2020 Youtube: An American Chef In Mallorca

Improve your cooking skills or simply have some family fun in the kitchen.

Majorca based American chef Jeff Harter guides you through his delicious and simple recipes while we have to stay at home.

Jeff prepares a healthy salad with Kohlrabi.