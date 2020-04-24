Food
Get cooking with the American chef in Majorca
My Nana would make beet greens from freshly picked ones from her garden and I have loved them ever since. So tasty and so healthy for you. Garlic Mushrooms are a national treasure in Spain and in this recipe I have combined them both to make a power house combo! Use this combo to pair with anything. Along with some traditional Spanish rice this dinner is a bomb!
Improve your cooking skills or simply have some family fun in the kitchen.
Majorca based American chef Jeff Harter guides you through his delicious and simple recipes while we have to stay at home.
America meets Spain - A fantastic combo dish of sauteed beet greens with garlic mushrooms and Spanish rice.
