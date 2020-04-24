Fat lad at the back. 23-04-2020 Unsplash

Shares:

I’m not moving my cousin insisted and, true to his word, he lay back down on the grass and closed his eyes.

That morning, three of us cycled from the coastal town of Palma Nova up to the small mountain village of Galilea. The final ascent to 460m above sea level is steep and meandering. It demands a certain level of fitness. At the time, my friend Christian and I were training for a half-ironman. We found the 18km climb challenging but manageable. My cousin, Josh, on the other hand, had no such cycling experience.

He used to be athletic. As a kid in Canada Josh was labelled ‘most valuable player’ by his local ice hockey team. That wasn’t his only accolade. Before emigrating from England, he was called up to his school’s first team in football and rugby. He was a natural athlete and I envied him for it. I was the runt of the family and I often lamented that I wasn’t as strong, tall and agile.

As fate would have it, Josh became a film producer and editor. In stark contrast, I now work as a fitness coach. Whilst I was in the gym, Josh spent too many of his adult years hunched over his computer. At 34, he didn’t cut the sleek, athletic figure that once graced the sports field. Three-quarters of the way up the road to Galilea, he dismounted his bicycle, forced to walk the last few kilometres.

Christian and I waited for Josh at the summit. When he finally arrived, we let him take a short toilet break. After five minutes had long past, we called his name but the only reply was our call’s echo off the bare mountainside. We eventually found him on the shaded lawn behind the church, laying in a puddle of his own sweat. He looked miserable. We both laughed.

Despite the downhill ride to Palma Nova, Josh insisted, “I’m not moving.” I found it ironic because, ‘not moving’ was partly responsible for him being less fit and more overweight than the rest of us.

“It’s okay, we’ll just roll you down the hill” I joked. When he still didn’t budge, I became slightly more hostile in my words and tone. “Come on you fat b#*&^#d” I jeered, “You need this more than any of us.”

I’ll be honest: I couldn’t empathise with how that made him feel. Like most people who ‘fat-shame’, I’ve always been slim and have never had to struggle with being overweight. That doesn’t justify what I said. Like many people who stigmatise, I hid behind noble intentions; that I was just trying to get him moving; that I said those words for his own good. But I’d be lying to myself, and in that regard I’m not alone.

According to Angela Alberga, a professor in the Department of Health and Applied Psychology at Concordia University, Montreal, anti-fat bias is rampant in all parts of society. There are whole communities on social media dedicated to ‘fat-shaming’. Even some medical ethicists still argue that this social pressure is justified to promote weight loss. Yet the evidence against any benefit of ‘fat-shaming’ is overwhelming. Quite simply, the argument doesn’t hold enough weight. Here’s why.

‘Fat-shaming’ is a form of social feedback, and a study by the University of Kentucky back in 1995 found that social feedback creates fluctuations in our levels of serotonin. Serotonin is a hormone, but is also a chemical responsible for transmitting signals between the neurons in our brains.

Photo by AllGo - an App for Plus Size People.

When serotonin levels are high, we feel accomplished and confident. When serotonin is low, we have feelings of low self-worth and lack the emotional confidence for self-improvement. We also become impulsive in our behaviour and unable to delay gratification. Our immediate desires trump our over-arching needs. With low serotonin, we find it harder to exercise instead of resting on the sofa, or to cook a healthy meal instead of snacking on a packet of crisps. We can think of serotonin as playing a specific role in overcoming effort cost; if a task takes effort, then we need serotonin in order to get it done.

Cravings for immediate pleasures- such as junk food and television- are controlled by another neurotransmitter, dopamine. Dopamine is the ‘yin’ to serotonin’s ‘yang’. When serotonin is low, dopamine takes over, cueing impulsive behaviour.

Instead of encouraging smarter diet choices, ‘fat-shaming’ lowers serotonin and actually becomes a driving force behind impulsive eating. In a study of 73 overweight women, those who watched a video that stigmatized the overweight ate 3 times as many calories after watching the video compared to those who watched a non-stigmatizing video.

Being overweight or obese is a condition that shouldn’t be taken lightly. It’s a growing pandemic. Data from the Health Survey for England (HSE) conducted in 2018 indicated that 63% of adults in the United Kingdom are overweight or obese, compared to 53% in 1993. It is also a real killer. At least 2.8 million adults die each year as a result of being overweight or obese, making it the fifth leading risk for global deaths.

Those deaths are attributed to diabetes, heart disease and cancer but the consequences of ‘fat-shaming’ are further reaching still. Severe low self-esteem leads to depression and a study by the US Center for Advancing Health found that ‘being overweight- or simply believing they are overweight- might even predispose some U.S. teens to suicide attempts’. Tell people they’re small and they’ll feel small. Tell people they’re fat and they’ll identity as being fat, and repeat behaviours and emotions consistent with that identity, sometimes with fatal results.

To combat depression, antidepressants and exercise are often prescribed. Both work by slowing serotonin reuptake in the brain, which means that the powerful hormone spends a little longer transmitting signals between neurons. This lifts our mood, allowing us to feel a stronger sense of self worth and get on with our lives. We are better able to care for ourselves; to see life’s long game; to exercise, complete necessary tasks like going to work, and eat healthier meals.

We could skip the antidepressants, and save lives, with kinder words. So why, with so much evidence that ‘fat-shaming’ only makes people fatter and depressed, do people still stigmatize? My guess is that, once again, serotonin- or a lack thereof- is behind their behaviour.

Recent studies with human and nonhuman primates suggest that fluctuations in the neurotransmitter serotonin also play an important role in regulating, not just our level of self-esteem, but also our place within social hierarchies.

I mean, why did I really fat shame my cousin? Was I trying to make him move, or was I taking the opportunity to establish myself above him in the social hierarchy within our circle of friends? All those years of being the runt, and now, with just a few words I could make him feel inferior. Upon reflection it’s clear that I ‘fat-shamed’ him to make myself feel better; to elevate my own serotonin levels and to position myself above him in the social hierarchy. Like anyone who ‘fat-shames’, I was expressing my own insecurities, not my altruism.

Thankfully, as I stood over my cousin’s limp body attached to his dejected frown, I had the presence of mind to remember the role of serotonin. I realised that if I really wanted to get him up off of his backside, I had to boost his self-confidence; I had to place him above the rest of us in the social hierarchy.

“You’re the heaviest of all of us,” I began (not choice words but I was leading into something) “so taking your body to the top of the mountain is a lot more work than taking any of ours. You’ve burnt the most calories. You’ve done the most exercise. You have the most right to be tired.”

Perhaps you refuse to believe that humans are so predictable. But sure enough, like clockwork, Josh sprang upright as if I had just injected adrenaline straight into his heart- think of Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction. The thing is, I hadn’t injected him with anything. I had simply used my words to flood his brain with a different hormone. Josh’s impulse was to rest. ‘Fat-shaming’ kept him on the floor. It was a compliment and serotonin that helped him to his feet.