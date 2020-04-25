The Spaniards normally only eat eggs for lunch or dinner. So that means I now eat eggs morning, afternoon and night! Because I don't eat much meat I get plenty of protein from eggs and I only eat them 3-4 times a week. In this video you will see how they do them. 24-04-2020 Youtube: An American Chef In Mallorca

Improve your cooking skills or simply have some family fun in the kitchen.

Majorca based American chef Jeff Harter guides you through his delicious and simple recipes while we have to stay at home.

Spanish style scrambled eggs, a great source of protein.